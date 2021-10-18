It’s Biketober Month! Who will take the podium? It’s anyone’s game right now as Biketober rounds the halfway mark, but one thing is certain: more employer teams have turned out. So far more than 300 workplaces are laying down tracks as they vie for top positions on the company leaderboards in this 9th annual event sponsored by Georgia Commute Options.
Nearly 4,000 individuals from across the region have registered so far. Those who sign up can join an existing workplace or social team, form their own team or participate on their own. Registration continues all month long, intensifying the pressure as teams and riders close in on the grand prize - a brand-new V2 Edison electric bike valued at $2,399! - and compete for weekly prize giveaways on Biketober.com and on social media by following GCO.
“Biketober is great for team-building. It’s all about coming together and having fun for a good cause - our collective health,” says Roz Tucker, GCO’s managing director. “You can also earn points by encouraging your co-workers to ride, and that’s good for morale too.”
Biketober runs through the end of the month and encourages everyone from across metro Atlanta’s 20 counties to bike to improve their health and the environment. GCO believes it’s especially important to take time to practice self-care. Getting out on a bike and being active can help reduce stress and make you feel better. Biketober is a great place to start.
Biketober is presented by Georgia Commute Options and powered by Love to Ride. Partner organizations include the Atlanta Regional Commission, Atlanta Bicycle Coalition, the American Heart Association, The PATH Foundation, Georgia Bikes, Gwinnett Trails, Live Healthy Gwinnett and AARP Georgia. To register, visit Biketober.com, enjoy a ride, log the ride on the site or connect a cycling app (Strava or Map My Ride). Earn points, climb the leaderboards and be entered to win prizes!
For media questions/bookings, contact Joel Wascher, JWascher@AtlantaRegional.org, 470-698-6106; or Tenisha Taylor, Tenisha.Taylor@OdonnellCo.com, 470-552-1414.
About Georgia Commute Options
Georgia Commute Options, a program managed by the Atlanta Regional Commission and funded through the Georgia Department of Transportation, works with employers, commuters and schools to encourage drivers who ride alone to make the switch to a commute alternative such as riding transit, teleworking, carpooling, vanpooling, walking and/or biking, with the ultimate goal of reducing congestion and the emissions that contribute to smog pollution. For more information, visit www.GaCommuteOptions.com and follow Georgia Commute Options on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Get access to cash incentives by logging your clean commute on our website or through the Georgia Commute App, which is available for download via the App Store or Google Play.
