Big Dan’s Car Wash Announces Grand Opening of Second Woodstock Location
Woodstock, GA (July 7, 2022) – Big Dan’s Car Wash has announced the grand opening of its second express car wash location in Woodstock on Friday, July 1. An official ribbon cutting will be held on July 7 at 10 a.m.
Located at 300 Gold Creek Trail, this newly constructed express car wash is the third Big Dan’s site to open in 2022, and the second of three slated to open to meet the growing needs of Woodstock/Cherokee County. Big Dan’s is open seven days a week and summer hours are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. The company announced that during the initial grand opening celebration they will be washing all cars for free.
“We have a very aggressive expansion plan that focuses on bringing our top-of-the-line product to underserved markets. Currently, we have 13 sites under construction and 25 additional sites in development that are slated to open in 2023. The response to our first Woodstock location at 305 Ridgewalk Pkwy is everything that we hoped it would be and we expect the Gold Creek Trail location to be even more popular,” said Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.
Big Dan’s will continue to offer loads of free amenities including microfiber towels, free vacuums (wide and narrow heads), compressed air, rubber mat washing station, mat beater, as well as glass cleaner, and disinfectant spray.
During the month of July, Big Dans will be offering unlimited wash club memberships for just $5. Additionally, all proceeds from unlimited wash club memberships for the first month of operation will be donated to the Shop with a Hero Program sponsored by the Woodstock Public Safety Foundation. “From giving 100% of the proceeds during our grand opening to offering fundraisers to not-for-profit groups, we don’t want to just do business; we want to make a difference in every community where we have a wash. Partnering with those who put their lives on the line for us day in and day out is truly an honor,” stated Tripp Flournoy, chief operating officer.
Additionally, the wash will be giving away two Unlimited Wash Club Memberships for the Big Dan’s Ceramic Special for a year, a $500 gas gift card, a $50 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card, as well as items from Big Dan’s SWAG bag.
The Shadday Family Office, the principal owner of Big Dan’s Car Wash, has previously operated 20 car washes and launched the Big Dan’s brand in December of 2020. The company’s primary focus is giving its customers an exceptional experience. That experience starts by offering a best-in-class product, providing the most convenient locations, state-of-the-art technology and equipment, top-of-the-line chemicals, friendly well-trained team members, long tunnels that clean your car better and faster, numerous free amenities, and a competitively priced unlimited wash club program. In October, the company announced that it had secured $100 million to launch phase one of its expansion. The corporate office, located in Rome, GA, staffs, and supports operations at all Big Dan’s locations.
For information about the unlimited wash club packages or employment opportunities, visit www.bigdanscarwash.com.
