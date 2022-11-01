Nashville, Tennessee – November 1, 2022 – Bargain Hunt will be opening its newest store on Friday, November 4th in Marietta, GA. The new store will be Bargain Hunt’s eighth store in the Atlanta metro area, increasing its presence to 15 stores in the State of Georgia. Located 1-block north of the Big Chicken in the North 41 Plaza at 119 Cobb Parkway North, the new store extends Bargain Hunt’s ability to bring crazy savings on amazing brands to Marietta residents.
“It is with great excitement that we open a new store in Marietta at the start of the Holiday shopping season,” said Sid Keswani, CEO of Bargain Hunt. “The shopping experience at Bargain Hunt is unlike any other and the savings our customers receive are at times unbelievable! We truly deliver crazy savings on amazing brands. In addition, to delivering extreme savings to our Marietta customers, we are pleased to be able to add even more jobs to the Atlanta market.
The Bargain Hunt in Marietta will celebrate its Grand Opening starting at 10:00 am on Friday, November 4th with a Mega Bin Sale. The Mega Bins will include a wide range of high-quality items with retail values of $20, $30, $40, $50, and more. On Friday, customers will only pay $7.00 for these Mega Bin items. The price of Mega Bins items will be cut all week long and whatever is left by Day 7 will be just $1.00. In addition to the Mega Bin Sale, Bargain Hunt will also offer Special Deals available only at its new Marietta location.
About Bargain Hunt
Bargain Hunt is a Nashville-based, extreme value retail chain with 86 stores across 9 states. With a team of buyers skilled in acquiring high-quality closeouts, buyouts, overstocks and returns, Bargain Hunt can provide customers savings of 30-70% off other retailers every-day prices on great name brand items. Bargain Hunt offers crazy savings on an ever-changing assortment of amazing brand name items across food, beverage, personal care cleaning, pet, baby, bed, bath, kitchen, home décor, furniture, mattresses, apparel, shoes, accessories, toys, electronics, sports and outdoors, lawn and garden, and seasonal categories.
