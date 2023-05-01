Awaken Counseling is expanding and moving to a new office location in East Cobb!!
Awaken Counseling opened its doors in 2015. Owner, Kristina Murr, has been practicing psychotherapy since 2008. Awaken Counseling provides counseling for mental health issues such as Depression, Anxiety, Stress, Communication Issues etc. for individuals ages 12 and up. The therapists at Awaken Counseling are highly trained and each therapist specializes in certain issues such as Trauma, Pain, Grief, Disordered Eating, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Pregnancy and Postpartum Issues, etc. Due to the increase in demand for face-to-face therapy, this expansion into a new office suite in East Cobb will help meet the demand for face-to-face therapy.
The new office suite is located on 3855 Shallowford Road, Suite 515, Marietta, GA 30062 in the Lassiter Falls office complex. The new office location will have newly furnished offices with a comfortable and relaxing environment for clients.
“We are super excited about this new office space. The increased space will be more comfortable for our clients and therapists. With the increased space, we will be able to serve more members of our community and meet the growing demand for face-to-face therapy while still offering video therapy as well.” -Kristina Murr, Owner of Awaken Counseling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.