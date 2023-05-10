Atlanta, GA – Steve Dils, Avison Young Principal and Managing Director of the firm’s Atlanta office, announced that Chris Godfrey has been named Avison Young Principal based in Atlanta.
Avison Young is led by more than 600 Principals across the globe, and each year welcomes a new class of owners in the firm. As a private company, Avison Young Principals have a say in the future direction of the business and are invested in clients’ long-term success.
Godfrey, a metro-Atlanta native, joined Avison Young in 2015 and specializes in third-party office landlord representation. He leases a nearly four-million-square-foot office portfolio across Atlanta for his clients.
Godfrey was named Avison Young's Global Sean Faught Emerging Leader Award in 2022 for showing leadership via transactions, industry and community involvements. He was also selected as the Avison Young Rising Star in 2019 and 2020.
Godfrey graduated from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia where he currently serves on the Young Alumni Board. He is also involved on the Board of Directors for the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors (ACBR)’s Young Council of Realtors (YCR) and is regularly recognized on the Million Dollar Club.
“The chance to be involved with Avison Young's future and the Atlanta market's continued growth excites me. I am thankful to my mentor and business partner, Kirk Rich, for investing in me personally and professionally,” said Godfrey. “Our team believes in treating others the way we would want to be treated in our interactions, which has been shown to me firsthand by my parents, grandparents and team members over the years. I have seen the Atlanta area grow in so many ways during my lifetime and look forward to playing a role in our city’s continued future to make our communities even better.”
Avison Young Principals are industry leaders who exemplify the firm’s partnership structure, collaborative culture and client-centric business model. In addition, Principals have distinguished themselves in their fields of expertise while embracing the company’s commitment to creating real economic, social and environmental value.
About Avison Young
Avison Young creates real economic, social and environmental value as a global real estate advisor, powered by people. As a private company, our clients collaborate with an empowered partner who is invested in their success. Our integrated talent realizes the full potential of real estate by using global intelligence platforms that provide clients with insights and advantage. Together, we can create healthy, productive workplaces for employees, cities that are centers for prosperity for their citizens, and built spaces and places that create a net benefit to the economy, the environment and the community.
Avison Young is a 2020 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for nine consecutive years.
Follow Avison Young
Twitter (News) │ Twitter (Deals) │ Blog │ LinkedIn │ YouTube │ Instagram
For more information:
· Samantha Saunders, Marketing Manager: 404.865.3676
· Lily Boff, communications 21, on behalf of Avison Young: lboff@c21pr.com | 404.814.1330
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.