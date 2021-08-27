The property is comprised of five, one- and two-story buildings with drive-up suite access and is conveniently located in the heart of East Cobb at 1000 Johnson Ferry Road. Not only is Crossing Center planning renovations and improvements, but also Avenue East Cobb, an established and popular outdoor lifestyle center near the property - both of which will enhance the surrounding community.
Following the sale, Kirk Rich and Chris Godfrey, with Avison Young Atlanta’s Capital Markets, secured the leasing assignment for Crossing Center. Crossing Center, which is 84% leased, currently features available suites from 736 to nearly 2,400 sq. ft. with flexible lease terms of up to three years.
“The pandemic has made a lasting mark on commercial real estate,” said Keitchen. “Healthcare companies and medical services providers continue to seek opportunities in the suburbs to ensure they are making it convenient for their patients to receive top-notch services closer to home. We continue to see the rise of the 15-minute city – where a person’s basic needs can be met within a 15-minute drive – as a factor that is influencing leasing and sales deals. We are also excited about our continued partnership with Greenleaf and their expansion in the Atlanta market,” he added.
“Crossing Center is an example of a seamless transaction where the client not only acquired an outstanding property but experienced no downtime in securing a brokerage team to lease it,” said Kirk Rich, principal of Agency Leasing Group – Avison Young Atlanta.
