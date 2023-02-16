ATTORNEY TITUS NICHOLS RECOGNIZED AMONG 2023 GEORGIA RISING STARS FOR THE 5TH YEAR IN A ROW
MARIETTA, Feb. 16, 2023 – Nichols Injury Law is pleased to announce that its founding attorney, Titus T. Nichols, has been recognized by Georgia Super Lawyers Rising Stars for his expertise in personal injury.
Super Lawyers is a rating service that uses a rigorous selection process to evaluate outstanding lawyers throughout Georgia from more than 70 practice areas. The lists are compiled using independent attorney-led research, evaluations and peer evaluations. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, including verdicts/settlements, transactions, special licenses and pro bono service. Only 5% of lawyers in Georgia are selected as Super Lawyers, with 2.5% of attorneys selected in the state for Rising Stars. The 2023 Georgia Rising Stars listing honors attorneys who are 40 years old and younger or have practiced law for 10 years or less.
For the fifth year in a row, Titus Nichols and his firm, Nichols Injury Law, has been consistently recognized by other experienced lawyers for the firm’s representation of regular people who have been seriously injured due to the negligence of others.
Nichols Injury Law, P.C. is an Atlanta-based serious personal injury firm, serving clients throughout the state of Georgia and South Carolina. For more information, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.nicholsinjury.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.