The Manely Firm, P.C. is excited to announce a new associate attorney has joined the Firm, Attorney Renee Richardson. The Manely Firm proudly practices family law throughout the state of Georgia and has the unique expertise of handling international family law cases all over the world. The firm also has attorneys that specialize in estate planning and probate needs. The Manely Firm has offices located in Lawrenceville, Atlanta, Marietta, Forsyth and Savannah, now with 12 attorneys fluent in over 10 languages to serve clients. Of Ms. Richardson, Founding Attorney Michael Manely says, “We are very excited about Ms. Richardson joining the Firm, her international experiences and commitment to serve will be of great benefit to the Firm.”
Ms. Richardson officially joined the Firm in December 2021 in the role of Associate Attorney to be based out of the Firm’s Atlanta office. She is a graduate of The John Marshall Law School in Atlanta and Gannon University receiving her degree in Psychology with a minor in Spanish. Ms. Richardson has a passion for fostering an understanding of different cultures and advocating for clients no matter the cultural barriers.
Ms. Richardson grew up in the America’s Paradise, the U.S. Virgin Islands and also spent time living in Seville, Spain to be fully immersed in the culture. Now she says, “I have an undying passion for serving others and I encourage clients to focus on compromise, communication and compassion as they move forward in their lives after settling their family law matters.” Ms. Richardson will focus on Family Law and International Family Law in her new role with The Manely Firm, P.C.
