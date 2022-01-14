ATLANTA—January 7, 2022—Metro Atlanta’s John C. Maxwell Leadership Center at 12Stone Church, 2050 Sugarloaf Circle, Duluth, GA, 30097, is the site of the Capture Summit’s first-ever three-day event on July 25-27, 2022.
A hand-in-glove fit as a host site, 12Stone Church is known for its innovative, transformational approach to ministry, including its streaming and video production efforts expertly honed in weekly services all throughout the pandemic. The seven-campus church reaches more than 17,000 each week through locations in Braselton, Buford, Flowery Branch, Hamilton Mill, Lawrenceville, Snellville, and Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia.
12Stone began in 1987 as Crossroads Church, meeting in a movie theatre location under the guidance of Pastor Kevin Myers and his wife, the couple relocating from Michigan with the desire to plant a church that would challenge and impact generations.
Brian Blackmore, founder and president of Capture Summit, Church Production Live Events, and editor of Church Production Magazine, a 23-year-running veteran media outlet covering church technical arts, says the Capture team’s selection of 12Stone Church was a natural. “12Stone is bleeding edge in its approach to ministry and in carrying out that approach through strong filmmaking and video production teams. Capture Summit is specifically designed to give church film and video production teams an intense educational experience that they can’t find anywhere else. And so bringing Capture to Atlanta—and to 12Stone, specifically—is going to help us impact more church filmmakers in 2022 than we ever have before.” He adds, “That’s what we’re all about: helping every church filmmaker possible learn what they need to know to spread the Gospel and their church’s message around the globe through the unprecedented power of film and video.”
12Stone Production Director Taylor Davis says the church’s Sugarloaf site has the technology it takes to help Capture Summit reach its goals in 2022. “A large stage with a wide LED wall provides a great backdrop or canvas for any presentation, and can be combined with an array of engineering and film-style cameras with a broadcast audio desk to fulfill any broadcast requests for any event,” Davis says. “The main worship center houses state-of-the-art audio from Digico and Meyer, lighting from GrandMA and Martin, and video gear from Ross and Grass Valley.”
From a general facilities standpoint, 12Stone’s Sugarloaf campus delivers ultra-modern conference space and classroom setups that will allow attendees and event sponsors to move about freely and engage with one another during Capture’s classes, hands-on demos, Church Filmcraft Festival, worship, and connection times, with no bottlenecks. As 12Stone Event Director Michelle Bryan states, “At the Maxwell Leadership Center, 12Stone has built an arm into the community, providing state-of-the-art event spaces for both our local and national partners.”
Learn more about Capture Summit 2022 at www.capturesummit.com.
Sponsors of the Capture Summit historically include top professional video, film, and cinema camera manufacturers, lighting and audio vendors, streaming service providers, distributors, music and score providers, camera monitor and switcher makers, software, special effects, and animation services, and much more.
Contact:
Rebecca Stahlbusch, General Manager, Capture Summit and Church Production Live Events, rstahlbusch@pmipub.com, 919-325-0120. #CaptureSummit22
###
