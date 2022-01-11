Atlanta Magazine has recognized nearly two dozen members of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta on the 2022 version of its “Atlanta 500.”
The list includes Louis Negron, executive director and COO of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, as well as such luminaries as: Ambassador Andrew Young, former U.S. Surgeon General David Satcher, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, and Christopher C. Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power.
The 100 Black Men of Atlanta is a non-profit organization that provides college prep services and mentorship to at-risk, Atlanta youth.
Others from the 100 on the Atlanta 500 list are Dr. Lonnie Johnson, inventor of the Super Soaker; United Way of Greater Atlanta CEO Milton Little; and Thomas W. Dortch Jr., entrepreneur and national chairman of the 100 Black Men of America.
The list also includes these members of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta:
James "Jay" Bailey, president of the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs Ivenue Love-Stanley & William J. Stanley, III, famed architects Kevin A. Gooch, attorney and former chairman of 100 Black Men of Atlanta Ernest Lamont Greer, co-President of Greenberg Traurig Ceasar C. Mitchell, Jr., former president of the Atlanta City Council Ryan Cameron, legendary Atlanta radio personality Michael B. Russell, CEO, HJ Russell & Co. Pedro Cherry, president and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light and Chattanooga Gas Will Packer, film producer Dr. Kevin James, president, Morris Brown College Ryan Wilson, co-founder of The Gathering Spot Curley Dossman, Jr., president, Georgia-Pacific Foundation Keith Parker, President and CEO, Goodwill of North Georgia
“What makes this list of corporate, non-profit, civic, entrepreneurial, religious and creative leaders the cream of the crop is more than their titles or stations at the top of their organizations,” wrote Atlanta Magazine guest editor Katrice L. Mines in introducing the piece. “It’s the thoughtful way they have gone about considering their work and the work of their companies — people first. Finding the value in people from their employees to the customers they serve and the communities they call home is what undergirds the organizations they head.”
About 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.
100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. is a non-profit organization providing college preparatory services and mentorship to at-risk, Atlanta youth through its flagship program Project Success. Since its inception in 1987, 100% of the students who complete Project Success have graduated from high school and 80% have graduated from college in four years, far outpacing the national averages.
Project Success is differentiated by the strength of its civic-minded mentors who comprise the membership of the organization. Members dedicate their time and talent to helping boys and girls break the cycles of poverty, under-achievement and violence that plague their communities thus enabling them to seek their highest potential.
Visit www.100blackmen-atlanta.org for information and to make charitable contributions to Project Success.
