5975 Left to Right: Members of the Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty’s Cobb office Garrett Odom, Tajh Walker, Courtney Perry, Ryan Nesset, Hunter Reside and Vice President and Managing Broker Jim Glover enjoy the company gala to celebrate Juneteenth and the journey of inclusion and diversity at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. Photography by William Twitty
Co-Founders of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty David Boehmig, CEO and President and Jenny Pruitt, Executive Chairman, recently hosted a celebration of Juneteenth and the journey of inclusion and diversity with more than 200 people at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. Employees of the company’s Cobb Office joined in the celebration.
Agents, staff, vendor partners, industry leaders and dignitaries attended the gala. Boehmig said that 2022 is the right time to celebrate: “We have turned the corner on two plus years with a strong dedication in our company to diversity, equity and inclusion and now is the time to celebrate as Covid has retreated.”
The company formed a Diversity Committee in 2020; it has over 20 members. “Our next step in this journey is to invite any agent or employee who wants to participate to join the committee,” said Boehmig.
“Our focus has grown in the diversity area of our company largely due to hearing the stories, concerns, hopes and vision of our Black agents and employees within our community, industry and company. It became very clear that we should place significant focus on diversity.” In turn, he believes that the real estate firm will make its best decisions and serve its clients in the most effective way when it is driven by a team that is representative of all of Metro Atlanta.
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty is the Number 1 residential real estate firm in Metro Atlanta with offices in Buckhead, Intown, North Atlanta, and Cobb.
