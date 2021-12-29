Tajh Walker, Pam Elledge, Jim Glover, and Kristen Graeff of the Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty Cobb office stand next to the collection of gifts for Cobb County Head Start & Pre-K families. Photo by Kim Link
Marietta….Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty supports many charities year-round but the enthusiasm for giving is especially great during the holiday season. Recently, the firm’s four offices Buckhead, Midtown (Intown), Cobb (Marietta) and North Atlanta (Alpharetta) sponsored 25 families through Cobb County Head Start and Pre-K in Marietta.
Cobb County Head Start & Pre-K in Marietta provides comprehensive child development, educational, nutritional, health, social and other services to low-income children and their families. There are more than 170 students at the school. Students are enrolled based on age, income, disability, and Cobb County residency, and must be able to provide their own transportation. All students receive breakfast and lunch through the program.
Vice President and Managing Broker of the AFHSIR Cobb office Jim Glover said, “This is a terrific charity and it was fun to watch our employees work together to make this wonderful donation.”
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty’s foundation begins with a servant-first commitment to the community. To the real estate firm, home is a feeling that extends beyond the front door – into the communities in which we live and work, to those who need a helping hand. The firm supports more than 40 arts, charitable, community and educational organizations through donations and sponsorships, and with volunteer, mentoring, board member and leadership opportunities.
