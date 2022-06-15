ATLANTA, GA – The Atlanta Community Food Bank recently appointed new Board Members to support the governance of the nonprofit organization as they continue to combat the issue of hunger in metro Atlanta and North Georgia. New Board Members include Janine Anthony Bowen, Esq., Shawn Cole, Jacqueline Flake, Jennifer McKeehan, Camye Mackey, and Claire E. Sterk.
"We are honored to welcome our new Board Members who each have demonstrated incredible commitment to the communities they serve and excellence in their respective professions," said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. "Their leadership will be vital as our organization faces new challenges and increased demand that were driven by the pandemic. We look forward to working alongside our Board to continue to explore innovative approaches for providing our critical programs and resources for the food insecure in our 29-country service area.”
Janine Anthony Bowen, Esq. is a Partner and member of the Digital Asset and Data Management Group (DADM) at the national law firm, Baker & Hostetler LLP. In this capacity, she co-leads the 20-attorney Digital Transformation & Data Economy practice, the 20-attorney Privacy Governance & Technology Transactions practice, and the 13-attorney Healthcare Technology practice. She is the Southeast Office Leader for the DADM practice and is part of the strategic planning committee for DADM.
Bowen also sits on the Firmwide Women’s Steering Committee and chairs the Women’s Committee for the Atlanta Office. She is an attorney and engineer, holding both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Industrial Engineering. Bowen also holds the designation of Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US).
Shawn Cole is Vice President Of Global Sales for Delta Air Lines, where he is responsible for leading a global sales team focused on maximizing premium revenue and sharing performance with Delta’s commercial account base.
Cole is a solutions-driven Delta executive, well known for his dedication to servant leadership and support for community partners such as the Atlanta Children’s Shelter and Atlanta Public Schools. He is a board member of Delta’s Flight Museum and Delta’s Benefit Funds Investment Committee. He has also been an active member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s Transportation & Logistics council since 2018 and a graduate of Leadership Atlanta in 2020.
Jacqueline Flake is a seasoned professional and an engaged community volunteer and philanthropist. After retiring from a 20-year career on Wall Street with the majority at JPMorgan Asset Management, Flake has used her expertise, passion, and time to support a variety of causes. Over the years, Flake has invested significantly in volunteer and philanthropic efforts in the arts and education with a deep desire to make the world more knowledgeable and equitable. As an avid patron of the arts, she is a board member at the Atlanta Ballet, chairing the Education Committee with a dual focus on providing preeminent classical ballet training and developing dancers of diverse backgrounds. She supports organizations that help under-resourced communities through education in Atlanta and New York, including New York City Outward Bound, Odyssey Atlanta, and Cornell University.
Jennifer McKeehan is the SVP and Global Head of Supply Supply Chain for Peloton Interactive– the world's largest interactive fitness platform. As a global operations and supply chain executive with more than 15 years of experience across retail and e-commerce channels, she and her team are currently leading the Supply Chain Transformation to scale and support an incredible growth trajectory across people, processes and technology. McKeehan is responsible for the full operational strategy from manufacturing to the final mile. She oversees sales and operations planning, distribution, transportation, inventory allocation, technology and final mile across all channels including connected fitness, accessories and apparel.
McKeehan has been featured on Atlanta Business Journal’s 40 Under 40, Georgia Tech 40 under 40, Wall Street Journal, and has served as a Harvard Business School guest speaker. She is also a member of the Leadership Atlanta Class of 2020.
Camye Mackey is the Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. In this capacity, she serves as the club’s top Human Resources and Diversity executive and leads the team responsible for the development and execution of the people practices that support the organizational business plan and strategy. Mackey is focused on leadership development, employee culture, embedding DEI within all aspects of the business and providing the essential link between employee engagement, fan/customer experience and business outcomes. With over 30 years of HR/DEI experience working for other leading organizations such as Walt Disney World, Special Olympics International and MGM Resorts International, she is thrilled to be in Atlanta and is dedicated to serving the community that she lives and works in.
Mackey serves on the SHRM-Atlanta Board, the Atlanta CHRO Governing Body, was recently featured in Sports Business Journal and named the 2022 Woman of the Year by the Georgia Diversity Council. She is also a proud graduate of Howard University in Washington, DC.
Claire E. Sterk is President Emerita of Emory University. She is recognized as an advocate for higher education and health care as well as for innovative discoveries that save lives and provide solutions to global challenges. She continues to apply her passion for public health as Charles Howard Candler Professor at Emory University.
Claire has for-profit and not-for-profit board experience. As an active member of the community, Sterk currently serves as a board member of the Atlanta Police Foundation. Among her not-for-profit board service are the Woodruff Arts Center, the Atlanta Committee for Progress, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Truist (formerly SunTrust Bank) Atlanta Advisory Board, Georgia Research Alliance, The Carter Center, and the Hambidge Center for the Arts and Sciences. She has for-profit experience on the boards of two start-up companies in the fields of biotech and digital health. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta and the Council of Foreign Affairs and an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and the American Association of Arts and Sciences.
For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank or to learn how you can help, visitwww.acfb.org.
About Atlanta Community Food Bank
The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 nonprofit partners, we help more than 715,00 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and North Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. Join us at ACFB.org.
