Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery is pleased to announce its recognition in Chambers and Partners’ 2022 High Net Worth guide. Founding shareholders Robert D. Boyd and Jonathan J. Tuggle also were honored as leading practitioners in the guide. This is the second consecutive year of recognition for the firm by Chambers. The complete 2022 guide can be accessed here.
Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery received a Band 1 ranking by Chambers, the highest achievable ranking, in the category of Family/Matrimonial law as part of the High Net Worth guide for the state of Georgia.
The firm’s individual attorneys recognized by Chambers, along with their practice and band ranking, are:
§ Robert D. Boyd, Family/Matrimonial: High Net Worth, Band 1
§ § Jonathan J. Tuggle, Family/Matrimonial: High Net Worth, Band 2
Chambers High Net Worth (HNW) guide ranks the leading lawyers and law firms for international private wealth. Those ranked in the guide understand the complex needs of HNW individuals and provide specialist advice and legal services. The leading annual legal directory for HNW clients also recommends top accountancy firms, private banks, wealth managers, trust companies and other professional advisers to high net worth and ultrahigh net worth individuals, globally. For more information, visit www.chambers.com.
Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery is an Atlanta-based preeminent divorce and family law firm serving clients throughout the state of Georgia. The firm’s attorneys serve as trusted legal counsel to clients involved in a range of family law matters. For more information, please visit the firm’s website athttps://www.bcntrlaw.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.