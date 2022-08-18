ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2022 – Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery is pleased to announce that seven of the firm’s attorneys have been honored in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Robert D. Boyd, John L. Collar Jr., Richard M. Nolen, Jonathan J. Tuggle, Tina Shadix Roddenbery, Amy Saul Mollengarden and Kimberli C. Withrow are named by the guide as leading lawyers in family law. Withrow was also named a leading lawyer in family law mediation.
Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery serves clients in all facets of family law, litigating and negotiating issues from the basic to the most complex. Best Lawyers® has recognized Boyd for 21 years, Collar for 14 years, Roddenbery for 12 years and Nolen and Tuggle for 11 years. This is the first year Mollengarden and Withrow have been recognized.
As one of the oldest and most distinguished legal directories, Best Lawyers® conducts peer-review surveys to compile its annual list of top attorneys across various practice areas. The 2023 edition of the publication is available beginning today at www.bestlawyers.com. For this edition – which is the organization’s 29th year in publication – more than 9 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in over 65,000 leading lawyers being ranked in 147 practice areas. Lawyers are not allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion by Best Lawyers® is considered a singular honor.
Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery is an Atlanta-based preeminent divorce and family law firm serving clients throughout the state of Georgia. The firm’s attorneys serve as trusted legal counsel to clients involved in a range of family law matters. For more information, please visit the firm’s website athttps://www.bcntrlaw.com/.
