Inspired by Atlanta’s World Series Champion Braves, and true fans everywhere, the Atlanta Baroque Orchestra opens an All-Star Season! We're playing classical music from beloved composers with a roster of outstanding artists.
Catch the first concert at Lassiter Hall!
A League of Their Own
3:00pm, Sunday, October 2nd
Internationally-acclaimed Dutch Cellist and Conductor Jaap ter Linden takes the field for the spectacular season opener, expertly guiding the ABO through a rousing program of Classical music for strings and winds. 18th-century composer Marianna Martines, a welcome addition to the lineup, is in a league of her own with her sparkling Symphony in C Major. The ABO’s own Erin Ellis steps into the spotlight for Haydn’s Cello Concerto in C Major. And fan-favorite Mozart delivers the close with his youthful Symphony in A Major K. 114.
Jaap ter Linden | Guest Conductor
Erin Ellis | Cello
Julie Andrijeski | Artistic Director
Student ticket pricing applies to students, as well as their accompanying parents! Just $15. Children 12 and under are welcome free of charge.
About the Atlanta Baroque Orchestra
The Atlanta Baroque Orchestra has been performing continuously since 1998 and remains preeminent in the early music movement. We are the first and oldest professional orchestra in the Southeast dedicated to the historically-informed performance of Baroque music on period instruments. The musicians of the ABO employ specialized techniques and a palette of expressive instrumental colors to breathe new life into old music. Learn more at atlantabaroque.org.
