MARIETTA, March 18, 2023 - Imagine you’re a novice or seasoned songwriter – but no one has ever heard any of the music you’ve written, and you've been hoping to appear before an audience so they can enjoy your talents.
Now that scenario is changing in Marietta and other parts of metro-Atlanta. And at the same time local charities benefit.
The organization called Musical Charities hosts local songwriters and singers at area venues (even private homes) to a music loving audience. The singers and songwriters get the opportunity to perform in front of an audience and share their music. Music buffs have an opportunity to attend intimate events and enjoy live and original music. And the minimal ticket prices from the attendees are donated to community charities.
Some of the charities that have benefited so far from these events include Marietta Police Athletic League (PAL), Scottish Rite Hospital, and the Wild Nest Bird Rehabilitation.
Another element to the story includes the venues like The Marietta Wine Market (and others in metro) that agree to host the event. For example, the Wine Market at the Square has live music to go along with its wine tastings every Wednesday.
More More information about this upcoming week’s event below:
SONGWRITER’S SHOWCASE &
WEDNESDAY WINE TASTING
This week’s featured artists:
Colette Tetreault
And Paige O’Neill and friends
Benefitting a Musical Charities family
MARIETTA WINE MARKET
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22,
5:00-7:00 PM
18 Powder Springs Street, Marietta
Donation: $10.00
Thanks to our sponsor, Sue Mc Queen, Financial Advisor
