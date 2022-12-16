Ashton Woods, one of the nation’s largest private homebuilders, and its industry trade partners raised a record-setting $170,000 for two local charities at its Annual Trade Partners Charity Golf Tournament, held recently at Bear’s Best Atlanta. This was the seventh year that Ashton Woods and its Starlight Homes brand sponsored the event—and their most successful yet—helping to raise funds for the greater Atlanta-based charities HomeAid Atlanta and Camp Twin Lakes.
“2022 is a year for the books,” said Chet Mirabal, program director for the event and vice president of Viking Construction. “Thanks to Ashton Woods and its partners, we were able to raise more money than ever before at this event.”
“We have been in and around Atlanta for 21 years,” said Mandy Crater, executive director of HomeAid Atlanta. “In that time, we’ve completed over 170 projects and provided over 700 beds. With your help, that has translated to 20,000 lives touched in our mission to build a future without homelessness.”
HomeAid Atlanta builds and maintains housing and programmatic facilities for reputable nonprofit organizations and public institutions serving those experiencing homelessness by leveraging its relationships within the building industry to garner in-kind donations of labor and materials.
“Your generosity has sent 640 kids to camp over the last seven years,” said Cheryl Belair, chief development officer at Camp Twin Lakes. “The timing of this contribution is perfect. With the addition of a third campus in Rutledge, Ga. coming this spring, we will be able to send an additional 3,500 kids to camp each year.”
For nearly 30 years, Camp Twin Lakes has delivered fully adaptive, medically supportive and deeply impactful therapeutic camping experiences to more than 10,000 of Georgia’s children and young adults, helping each camper grow in their confidence and experience the joys of childhood.
“HomeAid Atlanta and Camp Twin Lakes are both organizations that inspire hope, and that is a mission we believe everyone can get behind,” said Todd Nichols, President of Ashton Woods’ Atlanta division. “During this season of giving, we hope others will be inspired to join us in supporting these worthy causes.”
About HomeAid Atlanta
HomeAid Atlanta is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 that builds new lives for families and individuals experiencing homelessness through housing and community outreach. HomeAid builds, renovates, and maintains facilities for nonprofits that serve people experiencing homelessness. HomeAid has completed over 170 projects at locations for victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, veterans and more, utilizing connections with building industry professionals and community organizations. HomeAid also provides essential items like diapers, wipes, and hygiene products to those affected by homelessness. HomeAid is the designated charity of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. Learn more at www.homeaidatlanta.org.
About Camp Twin Lakes
Camp Twin Lakes provides year-round, fully-adaptive, and deeply impactful camp experiences to nearly 10,000 of Georgia’s children and young adults, helping each camper grow in their confidence and experience the joys of childhood. Intentionally designed programs help campers overcome obstacles as they learn new skills to more independently manage their challenges. As they make memories with their peers, the isolation they often feel vanishes in the comfort of new friendships forged by the strongest of bonds—the challenges they have in common. Learn more at www.camptwinlakes.org.
About Ashton Woods
Ashton Woods is one of the nation’s largest private homebuilding companies, delivering over 64,000 homes to homeowners over the course of its 30-plus years in business. The company markets its homes through its two award-winning brands, Ashton Woods Homes and Starlight Homes. The Ashton Woods brand is known for designing thoughtfully curated, inspired homes for people who love design. The company’s industry-leading experience at The Studio and with AW Collections results in exceptional design and special designer touches in every Ashton Woods home. The Starlight Homes brand, with its focus on delivering more affordable homes, offers homes with well-executed designs and quality finishes for buyers looking to make the dream of home ownership a reality. The company’s commitment to innovation and continually evolving to meet the needs of the market is a key reason it is one of the most celebrated homebuilders in the nation, winning hundreds of national and local industry awards in product design, community design, architecture, merchandising, sales, marketing, customer service, and innovation, and being named a past recipient of the coveted Builder of the Year designation by Builder and Developer Magazine. For more information, or to experience the excitement of becoming another satisfied Ashton Woods or Starlight Homes homeowner, visit AshtonWoods.com or StarlightHomes.com.
