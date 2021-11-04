Arc 3 Communications, a public affairs agency located just off the historic downtown square of Marietta, Ga. celebrated their 10-year business anniversary this past week. Started by founder and president, Patrick L. Burns, Arc 3 Communications has provided winning content, digital, and advocacy solutions for clients since 2011. For 10 years, Arc 3 has provided quality services to trade associations, businesses, non-profits, and government agencies, helping them achieve their organizational goals in a complex media and public affairs landscape.
“I am so grateful to our clients from across the country who have entrusted us to serve their content, digital, and advocacy needs,” said company founder and president, Patrick Burns, “I look forward to working with our growing, talented and innovative team to help our clients achieve their public affairs goals for many more years to come.”
Founded in 2011, Arc 3 Communications is an innovative public affairs agency that specializes in content, digital and advocacy services for clients. Arc 3 provides winning public affairs solutions to businesses, trade associations, non-profits, and government agencies. We produce dynamic content, innovative digital campaigns and effective advocacy that results in legislative, electoral, and public opinion victories for our clients.
