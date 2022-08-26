Based on The New York Times bestselling book, “The Book of Gutsy Women,” by Hillary Clinton, the eight-part series features intimate conversations of the gutsy women who have inspired them— women with the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done, including Alice Chun, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and many more.
Alice originally met Secretary Clinton at a CGI event after her Solights were distributed for disaster relief after Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. After telling her the light warrior story of hand delivering SolarPuffs to children in Dominica, Clinton decided to put Alice in her book, “The Book of Gutsy Women” in the chapter of Earth Defenders.
It all started after witnessing a mother and her family at the end of an alley that was covered in smoke. In the middle of the alley, there was a jug full of kerosene with a big, thick rope coming out of the jug that they had lit with fire. Alice knew she had to do something as she thought about the children breathing in the extremely harmful chemicals and toxins in the smoke each day. “It’s way more than about an object or product, it’s about creating change,” said Alice Chun. “It made me realize that health, the environment, and poverty were inextricably linked in a profound way, and that one simple solution like the SolarPuff™ could tackle all three.
Alice Min Soo Chun grew up between Seoul, Korea, and upstate New York, Alice spent many days learning how a simple fold can become a structure. Origami forms were taught to her by her mother, who also taught Alice how to sew her own clothes. Always creative, fascinated by design, structure and forms, Alice studied architecture at Penn State where she obtained her undergraduate degree and went on to earn her Masters in Architecture at the University of Pennsylvania.
With emerging trends in material technology resulting in smarter, lighter, faster, sustainable fabrication, Alice started to sew solar panels into fabric as early experiments for harnessing solar energy with softer, malleable material. She became focused on solar technology and finding ways to create clean energy solutions upon learning her son Quinn was diagnosed with asthma.
While teaching as a Professor in Architecture and Material Technology at Columbia University, Alice created early prototypes of solar lights with her students. Still not satisfied, and fuelled by her passion for helping the underserved, Alice invented the world’s only self-inflatable, portable solar light, eliminating the need for a mouth nozzle. This ensured a healthy, sanitary method to inflate. Alice named this invention the SolarPuff™ and conducted three years of field testing in Haiti. In 2015 she launched Solight Design and initiated a KickStarter program with unprecedented results, and went on to win numerous awards including the US Patent Award for Humanity, and her products have been exhibited at MOMA, the Modern Museum of Art in New York City.
