In the new book Anti-Agency: A Realistic Path To A $1,000,000 Business, Jason Yorkmark draws upon his 20+ years as a marketing veteran whose prior work has included launching and managing social media efforts for Microsoft Advertising, Office for Mac, the Air Force, and Habitat for Humanity.
Jason has been recognized as a top B2B social media influencer and thought leader on multiple lists and publications, including Forbes, ranking #30 on their 2012 list. He's recently published the book Anti-Agency: A Realistic Path to a $1,000,000 Business and hosts the Anti Agency podcast, where he shares stories of doing business differently.
With a dedication to aspiring entrepreneurs, Anti-Agency is a passion project for Jason and his desire to help motivate, inspire, and educate anyone to take the leap into starting their own business and do it along a realistic path.
Jason reveals breakthrough strategies for laying a foundation for a new business, building a business, growing a business, and taking action, which includes:
The Anti-Agency "runway plan" a realistic path to going all in for the rest of us
Why you should hire people that are better than you
How saying "no" will transform your business.
Why it is critical to treat your business like a client
How to build a scalable lead-generating pipeline
Why you should forget the practice of cold calling
And much more.
ANTI-AGENCY: was written with one goal in mind, to motivate budding entrepreneurs, young or old, to start and build a successful digital agency or business using the same unconventional strategies and tactics Jason used in starting his "built from scratch" million-dollar social media marketing agency, Socialists. Throughout the book, Jason shares his story, personally and transparently, in a way readers can relate to immediately. He outlines an unconventional approach to business building, teaches essential principles gleaned from his own experiences, and encourages others to follow his example of doing things differently.
About the Author:
Editor's Note:
15% of all book proceeds benefit Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County. Every book purchased helps raise money supporting victims of domestic violence in the Snohomish County region. For more information on the incredible work they do, visit https://dvs-snoco.org.
Anti-Agency: A Realistic Path to A $1,000,000 Business
By: Jason Yormark
Published: March 21, 2022
184 pages, Hardcover $16.76
ISBN-10 : 1949550621
ISBN-13 : 978-1949550627
