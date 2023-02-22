“By ending Georgia’s certificate-of-need laws, we will usher in a new era of affordable, personalized healthcare that puts patients in control.”
ATLANTA – Americans for Prosperity – Georgia (AFP-GA) today praised the Senate Regulated Industries Committee for approving SB 162 to repeal the state’s certificate-of-need (CON) laws. These outdated laws require health care providers to get permission from state bureaucrats to open new hospitals, purchase new equipment, and expand existing services.
AFP-GA Deputy State Director Tony West released the following statement:
“Under current law, it is nearly impossible to add beds for mental health treatment, buy a new x-ray machine, or open a hospital in a rural part of Georgia. I am glad to see the Senate take a step towards repealing these burdensome regulations that limit access to quality care and drive up prices. By ending Georgia’s certificate-of-need laws, we will usher in a new era of affordable, personalized healthcare that puts patients in control.”
Repealing outdated CON laws is part of the Personal Option, AFP’s health care reform agenda focused on reducing costs and putting patients in control of their care. Learn more at PersonalOption.com.
In December, AFP-GA launched a six-figure campaign urging the repeal of the state’s certificate of need (CON) laws which limit access to quality care and drive up prices for individuals and families. The ads are running on TV and digital through legislative session. AFP-GA also launched EndTheCONGA.com as part of this effort.
(0) comments
