Amana Academy, a public charter school in Alpharetta, hosted dozens of educators on March 17, 2022, demonstrating what excellent, equitable education looks like, and how they maintained it during a pandemic.
Alpharetta, GA - When Paula Herrema, a Regional Director with the national non-profit organization EL Education, thinks about what a school should look like, she thinks about Amana Academy. She says, “When I consider what an EL school could be and should be, it is evident at Amana. Their shared leadership, their continued growth over time, their commitment to high quality work, the deep sense of crew, culture and belonging, their commitment to the community, their engagement in STEM and the global world, their empowerment of student voice and their results around student success. Despite the challenges that COVID has brought, Amana continues to engage in joy and rigor for all students and to be an exemplar for other schools.” When visiting EL Education schools throughout the Atlantic region, there was a sense that teachers and school leaders were stuck; that after two years of COVID, they were struggling to get back to their EL Education roots. But at Amana, most of the structures and programs that are hallmarks of an EL Education school were still going strong. Why is that?
The EL Education model provides a framework for curriculum and instruction that makes standards come alive for students. Linking learning to real-world issues, students engage in year-long Learning Expeditions that yield solutions for audiences beyond the classroom—“real work for real audiences.” In doing so, students meet rigorous standards, refine ideas, develop perseverance, and push themselves academically, socially and creatively. “When the pandemic hit in March 2020, we really had to pivot quickly. When designing our various learning environments, whether they were virtual or face-to-face, we knew we needed to provide our families with a sense of normalcy, so we did what we could to preserve as many of the structures and programmatic elements that make our program what it is,” says Amana’s Principal, Najla Abdul-Khaliq. “We know students grow most through project-based learning that is connected to real-world scenarios, so we continued to engage them in virtual field-work and celebrations of learning, as well as morning crew, student-led conferences and expedition work. Additionally, and this is so important, we made sure to continue to challenge ALL students with on-grade-level standards, even those who might need remediation because of learning loss from the pandemic. Data shows that students will meet the expectations you set for them. If your expectations are low, students will underperform; but, if you set high expectations and provide structures for support, students will rise to the occasion.”
Because they hadn’t missed a beat while in remote learning, staff and students were able to get right back into the swing of things when everyone returned to face-to-face learning in August 2021. Because of this, school designers with EL Education who work with other schools throughout the Atlantic Region requested a site visit for school leaders and educators to see firsthand the possibilities for re-engaging their own staff and students. On March 17, 2022, Amana played host to close to 50 guests from schools across the southeast who had the opportunity to observe active classrooms with students engaged in meaningful work. They visited a third grade classroom where students were involved in the peer review process of their classmates' persuasive essays on clean water, and an eighth grade science classroom where students had designed and were testing sound-proof boxes that will inform improvements they'll make to a shelter they're designing and building for an unhoused Atlanta citizen. Student docents led the way throughout the morning and provided guests with a comprehensive tour. As visitors moved through the hallways, and observed inside classrooms there was a general sense of wonder and gratitude. One guest stated, “Thank you for allowing me to visit today! After 2 years of extremely challenging times, I feel rejuvenated by seeing your classrooms in action. I was so impressed by your docents and their comfort level around adults. Many thanks for letting us glance into your expeditionary learning world!” Another said, “Thank you for creating a visual representation of what “possible” means.” Another stated, “I love and appreciate the diversity that I see at your school. I love how the students interact with each other through the learning. You are creating and becoming amazing leaders for our future. We need you! Keep up the amazing work!”
Amana Academy is a public charter school nestled in the heart of downtown Alpharetta with a mission to prepare students to become 21st-century changemakers and STEM leaders. Serving a racially and economically diverse student body in grades K-8, the school utilizes the Harvard-based EL Education model coupled with the Stanford University design thinking model to build creative problem solving and critical thinking skills. Amana is credentialed by EL Education, a national non-profit partnering with K-12 educators to transform public schools and districts into hubs of opportunity for all students to achieve excellent equitable outcomes and release their unique genius. It takes a whole-child approach to education, defining student achievement not just by test scores, but also by habits of scholarship and character and quality craftsmanship.
