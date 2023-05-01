Welcome to Good Dog Veterinary Care A Practice Designed Entirely for Dogs
Good Dog Veterinary Care is the premier “all-dog” veterinary practice in the Southeast and the only “all-dog” veterinary practice in the state of Georgia. The practice provides premium veterinary care to dogs in a warm, welcoming, boutique environment.
It all started with a vision from Dr. Patrick and Natalie Singletary… to have a practice that truly cared for their team, their patients, and their clients. To have a practice where clients felt served and seen and the patients received the highest medical care. To have a practice where the team knew the value of their hard work and were on a mission to serve each other and their clients and patients each and every day. An added bonus to this vision? The vision also included the idea for an “all-dog,” canine-exclusive practice where the focus is on what the team loves and knows most – dogs. This vision became a reality in 2019, and the first location, Good Dog Veterinary Care West Cobb, opened in late Fall 2019.
Like all beginnings, Good Dog Veterinary Care started small. They started as a 1 DVM practice with 3 Team Members, and by the Fall of 2022 had grown to a 4 DVM practice with 25 Team Members. That growth led to the pursuit of another vision and another dream. This time the Singletarys started thinking bigger. How could they positively impact more team members, more families, and more patients while still maintaining the personal feel and exceptional client care that first made Good Dog Veterinary Care successful? The idea for a second location was born!
Their second location, Good Dog Veterinary Care Smyrna, will open in June 2023 with the same mission and core values as the first location. They will have a team of 7 DVMs and over 30 additional support team members. The entire team is thrilled to be able to bring the original vision and exceptional veterinary care to dogs and families in Smyrna as well as in West Cobb. Good Dog Veterinary Care is looking forward to making the “Good Dog Difference” at both locations!
Good Dog Veterinary Care is accepting new patients. Visit www.gooddogveterinarycare.com or head to @gooddogveterinarycare on Instagram for more information. Good Dog Veterinary Care West Cobb is located at 3894 Due West Road in Marietta and Good Dog Veterinary Care Smyrna will open at 1302 Concord Road in Smyrna.
