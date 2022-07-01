Friday June 29, 2022 (Atlanta, GA) All Cops Ain’t Bad launches its charity comedy show. On Saturday July, 23rd, Police Officer, Comedian and Founder of All Cops Ain’t Bad Organization, Daryll Triplett (AKA Officer Keep It Real) will take the stage and have fans crying with laughter, as only Officer Keep It Real can. The community is encouraged to purchase tickets and come out and celebrate at the event and help bridge the gap between the communities and cops, it will be a night full of music, laughter and fun!
The incredible line up will consist of talented Georgians who believe in the vision of All Cops Ain’t Bad. The beautiful and talented performers are singer Donyale Renee, comedians Sannchaz Blackmon, Julie Osborne and the Founder of All Cops Ain’t Bad, Officer Daryll Triplett.
All Cops Ain’t Bad, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organization that has teamed up with Shine on Humanity, another 501(c)(3) Nonprofit to provide laughter relief for the community. All Cops Ain’t Bad, Inc. has adopted the name “A.C.A.B.”, which is funded ONLY by donations, comedy concerts and contributions. With “A.C.A.B.”
Promoting comedy has proven to be a great gateway in starting a different viewpoint in how communities view first responders and cops including:
“Bridging the Gap between Cops and the Community” (They want to show the world that cops are “only human”).
Coordinating and providing support and relief to all First Responders with an emphasis on “Cops” who have fallen in the line of duty and “Victims of Police Brutality”.
Bringing healing to the Communities and their families through comedy, counseling, peer mentoring, individually and in comedy concert settings, filled with lots of laughter and love
Raising awareness through community events, media outlets, social media, service organizations and churches, screaming to the top of our voices that… “All Cop’s Ain’t Bad”.
Please help and show the world that you are (ALL-IN) by making a donation and supporting First Responders with emphasis on Cops. #AllCopsAintBadOrg #AllCopsAintBad
