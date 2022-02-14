Alair Marietta has hired Brent Cooper as project manager, announced H. Dale Contant, Alair Marietta partner. Cooper will oversee home remodeling and construction projects for the company, managing materials, sub-contractors, budgeting, permitting, and more. www.alairhomes.com/marietta
“A good project manager has to successfully juggle multiple components to keep a home renovation project moving smoothly, and he or she must clearly communicate with the homeowner,” said Contant. “With the country’s current supply chain issues, the process has become more complicated, making a good project manager even more valuable to our business and our clients. Brent Cooper is an experienced and successful contractor, and we are delighted to welcome him to our team.”
Cooper has worked in construction for over three decades, and formerly owned A Step Above Home Services. He is a graduate of Birmingham Southern College, and appeared in Season One of HGTV’s “Lake Front Bargain Hunt Renovation”. He and his wife, Mary, have three grown children, and live in Waleska, Ga.
About Alair Homes Marietta
Alair Homes Marietta began as Atlanta Design & Build, founded by H. Dale Contant, a well-known and respected metro Atlanta remodeler and custom home builder. Currently celebrating its 25th Anniversary year, the residential design/build firm is now part of Alair, the largest and fastest-growing premium construction management franchise in North America. Contant has earned numerous awards and professional certifications from NARI, the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. He has served as NARI Atlanta President, as well as President of NARI’s national office, and two terms as the national NARI Chairman of the Board. Now, as Alair Homes Marietta, part of the Alair Homes North Georgia region, Contant and his team of experienced and award-winning remodelers and custom home builders serve local homeowners through personalized, detail-oriented residential construction services. They specialize in designing and building projects ranging from home renovations to million-dollar dream homes. Every client receives the same premium service, and remains fully informed, involved and in control throughout the design and construction process. www.alairhomes.com/marietta, (770) 565-8999.
About Alair
Founded in 2007, Alair began franchising in 2012 and continues to grow across Canada and the United States. Alair is in the business of helping individuals, families and businesses overcome the obstacles they face to live a healthier, happier, more comfortable, and more productive lifestyle. Alair does this by attracting the most successful construction companies in each market and transforming them into the most valuable, lowest-risk, highest-reward construction companies in the world. www.discoveralair.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.