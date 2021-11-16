Alair Homes Marietta won the NARI Atlanta CotY (Contractor of the Year) Award for Residential Interior Element at the 29th Annual NARI Atlanta (National Association of the Remodeling Industry) CotY Awards Banquet. Alair Marietta (www.alairhomes.com/marietta) and Alair Decatur (www.alairhomes.com/decatur) tied for first place in the category and shared the award. The two are partners in Alair Homes North Georgia, and part of the largest and fastest-growing premium construction management franchise in North America.
Alair Homes North Georgia has a strong history of NARI support and involvement. Dale Contant, Alair Marietta partner, is a former NARI Atlanta President, NARI National President and two-time NARI National Board Chairman, while David Michelson, Alair Decatur partner, currently serves as NARI Atlanta President. For a list of all 2021 award winners, visit www.nariatlanta.org/news/2021-coty-award-winners.
About Alair Homes Marietta
Alair Homes Marietta began as Atlanta Design & Build, founded by H. Dale Contant, a well-known and respected metro Atlanta remodeler and custom home builder. Currently celebrating its 25th Anniversary year, the residential design/build firm is now part of Alair, the largest and fastest-growing premium construction management franchise in North America. Contant has earned numerous awards and professional certifications from NARI, the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. He has served as NARI Atlanta President, as well as President of NARI’s national office, and two terms as the national NARI Chairman of the Board. Now, as Alair Homes Marietta, part of the Alair Homes North Georgia region, Contant and his team of experienced and award-winning remodelers and custom home builders serve local homeowners through personalized, detail-oriented residential construction services. They specialize in designing and building projects ranging from home renovations to million-dollar dream homes. Every client receives the same premium service, and remains fully informed, involved and in control throughout the design and construction process. www.alairhomes.com/marietta, (770) 565-8999.
