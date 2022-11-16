The two metro Atlanta offices of Alair Homes each won a first-place CotY (Contractor of the Year) Award at the 30th Annual NARI Atlanta (National Association of the Remodeling Industry) CotY Awards Banquet. In addition, David Michelson, Alair North Georgia regional partner and NARI Atlanta board chair, was honored with the Brad Cruickshank Leadership Award for his service to the chapter. Alair Decatur and Alair Marietta are part of the largest and fastest-growing premium home construction management franchise in North America. The two offices won top honors in the following categories:
Alair Marietta: First Place, Residential Addition $100,000 - $250,000
A Marietta homeowner desired a re-designed kitchen to serve as an open and inviting space with plenty of storage and where the family could gather together throughout the day. Alair Marietta enlarged the existing space to create a natural traffic flow with new flooring, lighting, countertops and an expanded kitchen island. Custom cabinetry and storage spaces were designed to hide small appliances, while island storage and a walk-in pantry eliminate clutter. A favorite new feature is the dedicated beverage wall. Thanks to the first-floor kitchen expansion, Alair Marietta was able to enlarge the second-floor primary bedroom above, and prepped plumbing and electrical systems to allow for a future renovation of the upstairs primary bathroom.
Alair Decatur: First Place, Residential Detached Structure
This award honors a lovely and highly functional combination pool house, garage and multi-purpose room designed and built for homeowners in Atlanta’s Morningside neighborhood. Because of lot-size restraints, the structure features a split-level design where the kitchenette and full bath flow seamlessly to the porch and pool, and the multipurpose room is situated upstairs. A generous two-car garage on the main level provides protection and storage. Outside, beautiful wood work, copper gutters, mitered corners and exquisite stone make a strong statement, while inside, an exceptional wall of custom millwork provides storage, bed space, lounging and charm.
Alair North Georgia has a strong history of NARI support and involvement. David Michelson, Alair Decatur partner, has just completed his second term as NARI Atlanta President and now serves as NARI Atlanta Chairman of the Board, while Dale Contant, Alair Marietta partner, is a former NARI Atlanta President, NARI National President and two-time NARI National Board Chairman.
About Alair
Founded in 2007, Alair began franchising in 2012 and continues to grow across Canada and the United States. Alair is in the business of helping individuals, families and businesses overcome the obstacles they face to live a healthier, happier, more comfortable, and more productive lifestyle. Alair does this by attracting the most successful construction companies in each market and transforming them into the most valuable, lowest-risk, highest-reward construction companies in the world. www.discoveralair.com
