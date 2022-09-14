Act3 Productions kicks off its 10th Anniversary Season on Friday, Sept. 23 with the dramatic comedy Lost in Yonkers. Written by Neil Simon, the play takes audiences back to Yonkers, NY in 1942 as two young boys are sent to live with their stern grandmother and their childlike aunt following the death of their mother. Both touching and humorous, Lost in Yonkers won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1991, and was made into a movie starring Richard Dreyfuss and Mercedes Ruehl.
The production’s cast includes Matthew Kenton as Jay, Max Franklin as Arty, Marianna Schuck and Annie Jacob alternating the role of Bella, Michael Short as Louie, Kitt Forres-Ryan as Grandma Kurnitz, Paul Spadafora as Eddie and Sylvia Alexander as Gert. With the exception of Paul Spadafora, the cast members all are making their Act3 Productions mainstage debut in Lost in Yonkers.
“Since our 10th Season begins as we come out of the recent pandemic, I thought it was appropriate to focus on families and family dynamics. Lost in Yonkers features characters that are relatable, and my hope is for the audience to laugh and cry with them as the characters navigate a challenging time together,” said Act3 Artistic Director Zachary Stutts.
Lost in Yonkers will be presented Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m., Thursday-Saturday Oct. 6-8 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. Tickets range from $27-$23 for reserved seating and $22-18 for general admission and may be purchased at www.act3productions.org.
About Act3 Productions
Act3 Productions offers a full repertoire of musicals, dramas, improvisation and original productions performed by professional and amateur actors of all ages on its home stage, Act3 Playhouse, located at 6285-R Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. The Act3 Arts Academy exposes young people to drama, dance, music, visual arts, technical production and more both onstage and behind the scenes. Act3 Productions, under the artistic direction of Zachary Stutts, is a 501(c)(3) organization supported by corporate, foundation and individual donations. www.act3productions.org
