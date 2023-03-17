Act3 Arts Academy Performs "Little Mermaid"

Act3 Productions, a vital part of the Atlanta arts community for over a decade, is a semi-professional theater company and arts academy with a mission to enrich, inspire and entertain.  The company offers a full repertoire of musicals, dramas, improvisation and original productions performed by professional and amateur actors of all ages.  The Act3 Arts Academy strives to expose young people to drama, dance, music, visual arts and technical production both on stage and behind the scenes.  Act3 is a 501(c)(3) organization supported by corporate, foundation and individual donations.  www.act3prod.org

 Picasa
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription