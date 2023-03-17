Act3 Productions, a vital part of the Atlanta arts community for over a decade, is a semi-professional theater company and arts academy with a mission to enrich, inspire and entertain. The company offers a full repertoire of musicals, dramas, improvisation and original productions performed by professional and amateur actors of all ages. The Act3 Arts Academy strives to expose young people to drama, dance, music, visual arts and technical production both on stage and behind the scenes. Act3 is a 501(c)(3) organization supported by corporate, foundation and individual donations. www.act3prod.org
Sandy Springs, GA—Act3 Arts Academy, the education arm of award-winning Act3 Productions, announces auditions for three summer workshops for students interested in musical theater, beginning March 22. “We are so excited to be able to offer a full-scale summer program again after being limited by COVID restrictions for the past few years,” said Director of Education Johnna Mitchell. “Each of these workshops, put together in only a few weeks, will culminate in a full musical production!”
Enrollment for all three workshops is by audition only. Details can be found at www.act3prod.org. Act3 Arts Academy is located at 6285-R Roswell Road, Sandy Springs (behind Sandy Springs Plaza).
The workshops are:
For elementary students: Seussical KIDS, May 30 - June 11, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Auditions are by appointment March 22 and 25. Performances will be June 9 - 11.
For young adults ages 14-19: Chicago, Teen Edition, June 5-8, 3:30 - 9 p.m. and June 12-23, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Auditions are by appointment April 26 and 29. Performances will be weekends June 24-July 1.
For rising fifth grade through 12th grade students: Into the Woods, JR., July 10-21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Auditions are by appointment April 19 and 27. Performances will be weekends July 21-23 and 28-30. This production will be Act3’s entry for the 2024 Junior Theater Festival in January. Participation in the festival is not required.
Act3 Productions, a vital part of the Atlanta arts community for over a decade, is a semi-professional theater company and arts academy with a mission to enrich, inspire and entertain. The company offers a full repertoire of musicals, dramas, improvisation and original productions performed by professional and amateur actors of all ages. The Act3 Arts Academy strives to expose young people to drama, dance, music, visual arts and technical production both on stage and behind the scenes. Act3 is a 501(c)(3) organization supported by corporate, foundation and individual donations. www.act3prod.org
