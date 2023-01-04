Kennesaw, GA: Chesterton Academy of Atlanta will open its doors in Cobb County as a new classical high school grounded in the Catholic faith with its first freshman class beginning August 2023. The academy will begin with ninth grade, adding an additional grade each subsequent year and will be housed initially on the campus of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.
“We are thrilled to provide a classical high school grounded in the Catholic faith in Cobb County. Classical education is experiencing a revival because of its unique approach to learning, and we are excited to be a part of this movement. I believe it will benefit our community at large by providing an alternative to traditional high schools for families who desire an excellent education for their children.” -Fr. Neil Dhabliwala, Chairman of the Board.
There are currently over forty Chesterton Academies across the country, with Chesterton Academy of Atlanta being the first in Georgia. The mission of Chesterton Academy is to offer families an affordable, classical, and authentically Catholic education. Each school day begins with Mass, with many other opportunities for spiritual formation. The curriculum meets state standards for high school required course work including math and science, while also exposing every student to a rigorous academic formation in literature, the arts, languages, philosophy, and theology.
The academy is actively pursuing candidates for the headmaster position and will begin hiring teachers in early 2023. Interested parents are invited to an open house and information session on February 7, 2023 at 6:30pm at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1618 Ben King Rd., Kennesaw, GA 30144. Please visit www.chestertonatl.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.