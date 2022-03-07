Attorney Thomas Sinowski of the Marietta law firm of Cohen & Sinowski, was named to the 2022 Rising Stars list. The honor is reserved for those lawyers who exhibit excellence in practice. Selected for his work in personal injury, this is the second time Mr. Sinowski has received this honor.
The 2022 Rising Stars list represents no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in Georgia who are 40 years old or younger, or who have been practicing for 10 years or less. Attorneys are nominated by their peers and selected based on independent research conducted by Super Lawyers.
Attorney Thomas Sinowski focuses his practice on personal injury: representing injured clients involved in a wide range of personal injuries, including car wrecks, premise liability, and medical malpractice. A graduate of Atlanta's John Marshall Law School and member of the Cobb County Bar Association, Tommy is a recipient of the Super Lawyers award for the second year in a row.
“It is an honor to be recognized as a rising star in the legal field,” said Cobb County native and personal injury attorney Thomas Sinowski.
Super Lawyers is a Thomson Reuters rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas throughout the United States who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. It selects attorneys using independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations with a goal to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys.
