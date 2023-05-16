Acclaimed Marietta marketing agency 524 Creative has won four Communicator Awards for excellence and distinction. The honors include the Award of Excellence for Cobb Travel and Tourism’s 2021 Annual Report and three Awards of Distinction for various projects with different clients, including a vintage logo development for SA White Oil Company, a brand redesign for Avonlea Apartments, and a Healthy Start Campaign Video for Cobb & Douglas Public Health.
“Cobb Travel & Tourism would like to congratulate 524 Creative on this incredible achievement; their team deserves the spotlight to celebrate the moment,” said Lindsey Burress, Executive VP of Marketing & Programs, Cobb Travel & Tourism. “After partnering with 524 Creative on our annual report design project, we were impressed by their creativity, passion, and professionalism. So, it is no surprise that they are recipients of the 29th Annual Communicator Awards - Award of Excellence. Congratulations to 524 Creative on earning such high honors!”
“We are so pumped that our new "vintage" logo won a Communicator Award!” said Kim Gresh, President and Owner of SA White Oil Company. “After working with 524 Creative for over eight years, they've brilliantly captured our roots with a circular design that looks straight out of the 1930s. And since we're nearly 100 years old, it's the perfect image to showcase our long history in Marietta. Shoutout to 524 Creative for always knocking it out of the park!”
The Communicator Awards is an annual competition that honors creative excellence in marketing professionals. It is a global awards program that recognizes quality and distinction in advertising, corporate communications, public relations, and design. The judges select the winners from thousands of entries from a multitude of marketing, branding, and design companies alike whose talent exceeds expectations and provides quality service for their clients.
Scott Wright, Principal and Creative Director of 524 Creative, said, “Wow, we are absolutely thrilled to have received these incredible awards! This recognition is a testament to the tireless effort and dedication of our entire team, and the amazing partnerships we've built with our clients. Their trust and collaboration have been key to our success, and we are so grateful for their ongoing support. We couldn't have achieved this without them!”
About 524 Creative
524 Creative is an award-winning marketing agency located in Marietta, Georgia. For over 18 years, 524 Creative has recommended and implemented successful marketing strategies for clients ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to multi-million-dollar entities. The agency combines the talent of proven marketing and branding professionals to marketing solutions that capture attention, inspire action and produce results.
About the Communicator Awards
The Communicator Awards is the leading global awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded nearly three decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition recognizing the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and design. The 29th- Annual Communicator Awards received around 3,000 entries from ad agencies, digital agencies, production firms, in-house creative & communications professionals, graphic design firms, and public relation firms.
