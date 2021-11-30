Cheatham Hill Memorial Park and Southern Cremations & Funerals will host their 27th Annual Luminary Service on Saturday, December 4, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at 1861 Dallas Highway SW in Marietta. Over 4,000 luminaries will be lit at 5pm in remembrance of those laid to rest at the cemetery. The whole community is invited to attend this free event. Complimentary hot drinks and refreshments will be served by the Columbarium and Mausoleums.
The Georgia Festival Ensemble, a 25-voice choir, will also be presenting a Christmas Concert at the Luminary Service. The free concert, always a highlight at the Luminary, will start at 6 p.m. in the Columbarium Chapel.
A luminary will be set at every grave, bench, mausoleum, throughout the Cascading Waters Cremation Garden, and other areas of the cemetery in memory of those laid to rest at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. Attendees are invited to bring a lighter to help the staff light all the candles.
“We understand that Christmas can be a very tender time for families who dearly miss and grieve for loved ones that have passed on—whether that has happened recently or years ago. The Annual Luminary Service, a long-standing tradition at the cemetery, helps them remember and recognize the importance of these individuals in their lives,” said Christine Hunsaker, owner of Cheatham Hill Memorial Park and Southern Cremations & Funerals in Marietta. She adds that they expect up to 600 attendees for the Luminary if the weather is good.
Remembrance Trees will be available at the funeral home and in the Columbarium Chapel for family members to hang a paper dove, in remembrance of their loved one, at any time throughout the holiday season.
For more information about the 27th Annual Luminary Service, call 770.919.7100 or go to the Upcoming Events section at SouthernCremations.com.
