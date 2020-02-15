Myles Redding poured in 19 points for Whitefield Academy but the Wolfpack came up short 51-44 to Galloway in the first round of the Class A state private school state tournament.
AJ Hopkins added 13 points and Ethan Garrett scored seven for the Wolfpack.
Whitefield ends its season with a 15-13 overall record.
BASEBALL
Kennesaw Mountain 6, Sequoyah 1: A four-run first inning set the tone for the Mustangs in its non-region game over Sequoyah.
An RBI hits by Sam Sparks, Brady Schwickerath and Druva Narine helped spark the first inning.
CJ Whaley finished with two RBIs in the game.
Dylan Dietz pitched five innings and had five strikeouts and no earned runs. Jonathan Douglas pitched the last two innings and had two strikeouts.
Kennesaw Mountain 6, Dunwoody 3: With the bases loaded in the fifth inning, CJ Whaley came through with a two-run single up the middle on a two-strike count to break the game open.
The other fifth inning run was scored on a solo home run by Sam Sparks.
Brady Schwickerath had double in the game and Whaley a triple.
Druva Narine pitched 5 1/3 innings for the Mustangs, gave up two earned runs and had three strikeouts. Brady Schwickerath pitched the final two innings and had one strikeouts.
Whitefield Academy 14, South Cobb 1: The Wolfpack scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to put the game away against their Cobb County opponent.
Braeden Swilley was the winning pitcher after going five innings, giving up two hits and throwing six strikeouts.
Cooper Craig had two hits and three RBIs, Davis Eaton added two hits and an RBI and Caleb Lavalle added a hit and an RBI.
Hebron Christian 2, Walker 1, 8 innings: Ryan Bitter threw a compete game for Walker but ended up coming up short in an extra inning game.
Charlie Condon had an RBI double in the game.
Walker 5, Pacelli 0: Gino Groover had a home run and a double to help the Wolverines shut out Pacelli.
Nick Addison had an RBI and two hits and Harrison McClure added a single and an RBI.
Davis Hodges was the winning pitcher.
BOYS SOCCER
Florence (Ala.) 4, Whitefield Academy 2: The Wolfpack trailed their Alabama opponent, trailing by two goals at the break and could not bounce back.
Jason Dinschel and Micah Messner provided Whitefield’s goals with Messner assisting Dinschel’s score.
Goalkeeper Jack Krahel had nine saves.
BOYS TENNIS
Late Friday
Hillgrove 3, Mount Paran Christian 2: Lane Thomas came down from a set down to win 2-6, 6-4 and 10-5 in a super tiebreaker to help Hillgrove squeak out a narrow win over Mount Paran Christian.
The Hawks also got a 6-3, 6-3 win at singles from Jay Squire, and Ace Shinoda and Danny Halliday won 7-5, 6-4.
