The Walton boys managed to win the Cobb Division I meet Saturday at Cobb Aquatic Center, but had earn every one of its 551 points.
Kennesaw Mountain was second with 540 and Pope third with 538. Nearly 200 points separated Pope and fourth place Campbell (344) and Lassiter was fifth with 277.
The Walton girls won comfortably with 646 points. Lassiter was second (570), Campbell third (438), Pope fourth (321) and Kennesaw Mountain fifth (262).
The Raiders didn’t win any relays but had two teams place in the top eight of the 200-yard medley and the 200 freestyle and three teams in the top eight of the 400 freestyle.
Walton also had three individuals place in the top eight of all three freestyle events, and the 100 butterfly.
Connor Snow won the 500-freestyle in 5 minutes, 01.15 seconds for Walton with Charlie Gauntt (5:12.94) taking second. Andrew Cameron won the 100 backstroke in 56.29.
The boys individual winners were mostly Kennesaw Mountain.
Ben McClain was a two-time winner in the 100 freestyle (48.21) and the 200 freestyle (1:47.77). Connor Haigh also won twice, taking the 200 individual medley (1:57.79) and the 100 breaststroke (58.68).
Brett Reason won the 50 freestyle (21.76). Braden Hester won diving (260.75 points), and Zach Lowe took the 100 butterfly in 53.72.
Kennesaw Mountain also won two of the three relays, taking the 200 medley in 1:39.55 and the 400 freestyle in 3:19.08.
The Pope boys’ lone win came in the 200 freestyle with Langston Weddington, Camerson Butler, Mitchell Hunt and Gabe Lacasella winning in 1:30.34.
For the Walton girls, Jasmin Hoffmann won the 50 freestyle (25.31) and Elizabeth Isakson and Samantha Kiel finished in the top two of the 100 butterfly with times of 1:01.33 and 1:02.26.
Isakson went on to win the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.80 with Sydney Starns taking second in 1:10.09.
Walton also took the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.61 and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:42.65.
The Lassiter girls had top-end success with Allison Brown winning both the 200 (2:00.07) and the 500 freestyle (5:15.25). Elizabeth Tilt took the 200 IM (2:12.98). Sophia Parker won the 100 freestyle (55.33), and Elizabeth Blanco won the 100 backstroke (59.53).
Campbell’s Rhylie Turner won diving with 182.30 points.
Girls Basketball
The Lady Hoyas took their defense up another notch after trailing by 12 points at the half and rallied to beat Pebblebrook 45-40 at home Saturday.
Amara Newsom had a double double 12 points and 10 rebounds for Harrison (9-3). Meredith Ward added 10 points, all coming in the second half. Mia Geveke had eight points with two 3-pointers.
Kania Seymour and Azaria Alexander both had 10 points for Pebblebrook.
