Mount Paran Christian’s volleyball team beat North Cobb Christian in straight sets Tuesday to take sole control of first place in Region 7A.
Mount Paran won the match 25-20, 25-17, 25-10.
Kara Dunn led the way with 13 kills and four blocks. Catherine Ethridge and Claire Jordan each had nine kills, Paige Armstrong had 35 assists and Mary Lush added 21 digs.
Mount Paran (21-6, 4-0) will host St. Pius X on Thursday.
