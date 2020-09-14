Lassiter took on all comers on Saturday and left Norcross High School with a sweep on Saturday.
The Lady Trojans beat Sandy Creek 25-8, 25-10, Forsyth Central 25-10, 25-17 and the host Lady Blue Devils 25-12, 25-17.
Rebecca Watkins led the way with 24 kills. Camille McCraw finished with 26 digs, Kate Kudlac had 12 kills, 11 blocks and four aces, and Katie Bochniak added 46 assists and seven aces.
Lassiter (9-1) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain for a tri-match with South Cobb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.