Lassiter went 12-of-14 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to pull away and upset its Region 4AAAAAAA rival Cherokee 65-53 on Tuesday.
The Trojans made 10 3-pointers in the game.
Will Harty led Lassiter (11-9, 2-4) with 17 points that included five 3s. Owen Kennedy added 15 points. Kyle Keener added 14 and Kyree Torrence finished with 12.
The Trojans will play at Etowah on Friday.
Walker 64, King's Ridge 63: Chris Newell connected on a game-winning 3-pointer to lift to lift the Wolverines to a Region 6A victory.
Omar Cooper led the way with 20 points, four rebounds and five steals. Burke Chebuhar had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Newell finished with 14 points and Chandler Baker added six points, four rebounds and four assists.
Walker (17-2, 9-2) will travel to Mount Bethel on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harrison 71, Allatoona 27: Mia Geveke scored 17 points to help lead the Lady Hoyas to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Harrison (16-4, 10-1) outscored Allatoona 30-8 over the final two quarters.
Alisha Foster had 13 points, Amara Newsom finished with 11 points and six rebounds, and Bailey Vick added 10 points.
The Lady Hoyas host South Cobb on Tuesday.
Osborne 37, Dalton 27: Tiara Lewis had 10 points and eight rebounds as the Lady Cardinals earned a big Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Osborne (6-8, 3-7) used an 11-2 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Tamia Horn finished with seven points and five steals, Eniya Robinson had seven points and Daijah Walker added six points.
The Lady Cardinals host Allatoona on Friday.
Sprayberry 55, River Ridge 36: Sprayberry got hot in the second quarter and outscored River Ridge 14-3 to set the tone, and win the Region 6AAAAAA game.
Flau’Jae Johnson led with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Yellow Jackets (11-8, 7-4). Anna Vereen added 11 points and eight boards, and Ella Grace Hickman added nine points.
Sprayberry will head to Dalton on Friday.
North Cobb 61, Kennesaw Mountain 28: Sydney Thomas had 23 points to lead North Cobb in the one-sided Region 3AAAAAAA win over Kennesaw Mountain.
Azonya Austin tacked on 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for North Cobb (13-6, 4-1), and Madison Edge had 11 points.
The Lady Warriors will play Eagles Landing Christian in a showcase Saturday at Lanier High School.
