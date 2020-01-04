Once the Lady Hawks got hot from beyond the arc, they had little difficulty beating Bishop Verot (Florida) 74-49 at the She Got Game Classic hosted by McEachern High School.
It just took them the opening quarter to get warmed up after trailing by 10 going into the second.
Kristin Roche led the Lady Hawks with 22 points that included four 3-pointers. Logan VanArsdale chipped in with 19 points and five treys.
Kennedi White was also in double figures with 12 points.
Hillgrove bounced back by outscoring Bishop Verot 29-8 in the second quarter.
Harrison 70, Dalton 39: Meredith Ward had 18 points to lead Harrison in the one-sided Region 6AAAAAA win over Dalton.
Amara Newsom added 15 points. Megan Taylor was also in double figures with 10.
Harrison (14-3, 8-0)was pressing fullcourt from get-go and took a 23-9 lead to set the tone.
Harrison will host Sprayberry on Tuesday.
Trion 46, North Cobb Christian 38: The Lady Eagles were hurt by Trion’s 3-point shooting at crucial times and occasionally struggled with their own shot.
Brooke Moore had 19 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks to lead North Cobb Christian (10-4, 1-2). Mary Claire Norman had 11 points and Lea Brasington had four points and four rebounds and Gracie Brasington added six rebounds.
North Cobb Christian will play at Bowdon on Tuesday.
Late Friday
Hillgrove 59, The Bolles School (Florida) 52: After a slow start, Hillgrove topped making turnovers and started running its offense more effectively.
Kennedi White led the Lady Hawks with 17 points. Logan VanArsdale and Aryelle King both finished with 14 points.
Swimming and Diving
Dixon repeats Noah Smith Dive Challenge: Kennesaw Mountain sophomore girls diver Kyler Dixon clinched the third annual KMHS Noah Smith Dive Challenge on Friday at Central Aquatic Center, defending last year’s title with 451.95 points.
Dixon beat second place finisher Emma Cate Shamblin of Harrison by nearly 100 points. Shamblin ended up with 352.05 points, Campbell’s Julie Eichelberger was third with 327.20, Walker’s Emma Camp took fourth with 326.30 and Campbell’s Rhylie Turner rounded out the top five with 300.05, which qualifies her for the state meet.Harrison’s Alexander Scott claimed the boys meet with 486.95 points after finishing third in last year’s meet. Kennesaw Mountain’s Braden Hester took second for the second straight year with 399.85. Walton’s Tyler Hoard was third (393.20), Pope’s Eli Lubell took fourth (353.20) and Harrison’s Jack Lakis was fifth (308.65).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.