The Campbell baseball team won its divisional bracket at the Georgia Dugout Club Invitational over the weekend. They went undefeated in the three games they played, beating George Walton Academy 5-2, Union Grove 6-5 and Creekview 2-0 in nine innings.
The Spartans (4-0) put up three runs in the second inning against George Walton behind RBIs by Andrew Whitcher and Garrett DeHart. Ryan Gold pitched in relief, starting in the fifth inning, and recorded the last eight outs to get the save.
Campbell trailed by two runs going into the fifth inning against Union Grove. The rally started when Campbell loaded the bases and brought two runs home on a pair of fielder’s choices to tie the game before Ethan Mack singled to bring home the game-winning run.
Against Creekview, Campbell didn’t score its two runs until the ninth inning. Michael Braswell singled to score Michael Herrmann for the first run before coming home on a Corian Davis single.
Brothers Andrew and Michael Hermann combined for the shutout against Creekview. Andrew struck out eight and walked one during the first four innings. Michael took over in the fifth and pitched the remaining five frames, allowing only one hit.
