Pope vs Gainesville - Pope celebrates a won point during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Sophie-Katherine Harvey (1) goes up high to return this ball during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Ryan Pope (15) gets the point with this shot during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Sarah Trowbridge (9) goes up for the block during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Becky Blaydes (16) gets this point during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Dayla Ortiz (2) keeps the ball in play during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Sophie-Katherine Harvey (1) returns a serve during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Ellis Crawford (14) goes high to secure the point during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Dayla Ortiz (2) serves during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope head coach, Erica Miller, celebrates a point with her team during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Dayla Ortiz (2) gets the return during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Dayla Ortiz (2) sets up her offense during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Becky Blaydes (16) serves during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Cooper Abney (10) with the set during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Gainesville - Pope's Cooper Abney (10) with the set during their first round state tournament game against Gainesville, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
MARIETTA — Pope advanced to the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs with a straight set sweep over Gainesville in a first-round match Wednesday night.
The Region 7AAAAAAA champion Lady Greyhounds (41-5) won 25-10, 25-17, 25-11 and will host either Etowah or North Paulding on Saturday.
“It just feels great to get the ball rolling,” Pope coach Erica Miller said, “and for us to play consistently and get a lot of girls on the court -- it was really fun to see a replication of practice last night. We did a ton of the things out there that we practiced yesterday, so we love that.”
Pope took early control of the first set, going out on a 9-0 run. Gainesville (20-27) was able to get some points back, going on a 4-1 run to make the score 10-4, but the Lady Greyhounds continued with their dominance as they went on to take the set.
The second set started more of the same for Pope. It got an early 7-0 lead, then went up 12-2 to force a Gainesville timeout. The Lady Red Elephants finished the set scoring six unanswered points, but it was not enough as Pope took the set.
The third set remained back-and-forth for some time until Pope went on a 6-1 run, taking an 8-4 lead. The Lady Greyhounds then pulled away, scoring nine unanswered points as it went on to take the set and win the match.
In the win, junior Dayla Ortiz recorded her 1,000th dig of her career. She was swarmed by her teammates on the court to celebrate the honor.
“Dayla has become super-consistent and resilient,” Miller said. “I am proud for her, of her, just to hit such a benchmark.”
