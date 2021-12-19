After a one-year hiatus, Pope had three champion wrestlers, two in second place and two thirds to win the Cobb County Invitational on Saturday.
The victory marked the Greyhounds' fifth county title in the last six years and the 12th of the last 14.
Pope finished with 207 points, defeating defending county champion Lassiter (171) by 36. Harrison (146) was third followed by Walton (123) and Hillgrove (120.5).
Marietta (116.5) was sixth while McEachern (102), North Cobb (85), Wheeler (73.5) and Allatoona (63) rounded out the top 10.
Adien Karpinski at 132-pounds, Joey Robinson (160) and Cherihk Koita (285) were the Greyhounds' three champions. Karpinski defeated McEachern's Shamaad Price by a 4-3 decision, Robinson won a 3-1 decision over Marietta's Jon Peralta and Koita pinned Walker's Anthony Spradling in their championship matches.
In all, Pope had 10 wrestlers finish fifth or better to help secure the title. Carson Chalk (126) and York Rasmusson (195) finished second, Josh Scheele (120) and Paul Chids (145) finished third, while Donvan Sadler (113), Mark Mandy (152) and Christophe Green (220) all finished fifth.
Lassiter also had three champions. Riley McElligott (106) defeated North Cobb's Zach Afalla with a 6-0 decision. Carter Brickley (113) earned a 4-2 decision over Allatoona's Luke Bullard and David Panone (138) pinned McEachern's Shamani Price.
The Trojans finished with nine wrestlers in the top 5. Jacobee Connell (145) finished second, Ananth Manibushan (170) was third, while Dima Krizek (126), Alex Le (152), Anthony Fiorenza (170) and Noah Fisser (182) all earned fourth place finishes.
Other champions included Marietta's Kyron Guidry earning a 7-5 decision over Hillgrove's Braydon Gibson at 120-pounds. Sprayberry's Josh Sanders (126) pinned Chalk, Walton's Emil Necula (145) pinned Connell and Hillgrove's Connor Powell earned a 13-5 major decision over Marietta's Avant Stepherson.
Wheeler's Zion Hall (170) defeated Marietta's Ely Early with a 20-4 technical fall, North Cobb's Tyler Rogers defeated Hillgrove's Connor Cooper with a 3-2 decision, Harrison's Bryce Gibbs (195) pinned Rasmusson and Hillgrove's Zion Rutledge (220) earned a 7-6 decision over McEachern's Steron Parke.
