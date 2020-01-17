A third-period reversal by Andrew Barner in the final match of Pope’s Class AAAAAA state semifinal against Creekview propelled the Greyhounds to a 28-26 come-from-behind win Friday at the Macon Coliseum.
In the 152-pound match between Barner and Creekview’s Andrew Riley, Riley had a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period and maintained it throughout the second before Barner scored three unanswered in the third period to seal the victory.
With the win, Pope advanced to face Richmond Hill for the state duals championship Saturday at 3 p.m. The Greyhounds will be looking for their fourth state duals title, after winning three in a row from 2012-14.
Another key victory for Pope came at 132 poinds when Jackson Guy scored a takedown with 19 seconds left to beat Creekview’s William Botts. Guy’s win increased the Greyhounds’ lead to 10 points before Creekview won three straight in the middle weights to take a 26-25 lead.
The lower weight classes belonged to Pope.
Aidan Karpinski (106) came away with a pin in 1:18, Jacob Robinson (113) won a 4-2 decision and Joey Robinson (120) followed with a pin in 1:50.
Creekview gained points when Andrew Cory bested Max Druhot 7-1 at 126.
Pope’s Dylan Moss opened the match at 195 with a 5-4 decision to put the Greyhounds in front before Eli Daugherty (220) and Parker Bennett (285) won back-to-back major decisions to put Creekview ahead.
After opening with a win over Lassiter on Thursday, McEachern fell 48-19 against Collins Hill in Friday’s quarterfinal. The Indians bounced back to beat Cherokee 75-6 in the consolation round to set up a match with Brookwood later Friday night.
Lassiter lost 42-39 to Colquitt County in its first consolation match Friday.
