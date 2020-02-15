Seven wrestlers placed in the top six for Pope, which finished fourth overall in the Class AAAAAA traditional state tournament Saturday at the Macon Coliseum behind Creekview, Cambridge and Richmond Hill.
Joey Robinson was the lone state champion for the Greyhounds at 113 pounds with a 9-5 decision over Andrew Vailes of Alexander. Robinson’s previous three matches in the bracket resulted in first-period pins.
Both Aiden Karpinski (106) and Max Druhot (120) ended up second for Pope. Karpinski ran into trouble with Dalton’s Cole Hunt and was pinned at 1:46, and Druhot lost a close 6-4 decision to South Paulding’s Jacob Seymour.
Troy Gable (160) chipped in for the Greyhounds by taking third. Patrick Haskin (145) ended fourth and Connor Weeks (152) fifth and TJ Mordarski (220) was sixth.
Harrison was the next highest local finisher in AAAAAA, taking 13th behind Jarrod Pominville’s third place finish at 152 and Malakai Taft’s fifth place showing at 152.
Walker’s Austin Westbrook ended up state champion at 106 in the Class A bracket after finishing fifth a year ago. A pair of first-period pins led him to the championship match where he won a 7-3 decision over Mount Pisgah’s Josh Noble.
For North Cobb Christian, Nate Watson came up short of a championship at 138, losing a 13-2 major decision to Irwin County’s Wright Walker, and Jon Grier was fourth.
There were no top 10 teams in Class AAAAAAA among the Cobb County teams. Lassiter had the most success at 16th with Landon Chambers (145) taking second, David Panone 132) third and Frankie Valle (285) sixth.
McEachern was 18th behind Lassiter with Ese Dubre (220) fourth and Camrin Mitchell (195) sixth.
Other AAAAAAA highlights include Hillgrove’s Connor Powell (120) took third and Ricky (145) Roberto fifth. Marietta’s Cohl Husbands (195) took fourth and Walton’s Tal Brill (285) was fifth.
For Kell, Andrew Parlato ended up second in the AAAAA bracket at 220, dropping a 12-5 decision to Buford’s Evan Dimaggio and Joseph Fredeman was fourth at 138.
Sprayberry’s Josh Sanders placed fourth at 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.