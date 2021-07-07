Police have identified the third man found dead on a Kennesaw golf course on Saturday. A suspect has still not been found, and it's unclear how the victims are connected. Reporter Hunter Riggall has the latest.
A Roswell man was killed Saturday while riding his motorcycle near the Kennesaw State University football stadium, police say. Here's what we know.
Eighteen months after the city of Smyrna and the Cobb School District butted heads over installation of speed cameras in school zones, the two governments remain at odds. Now, another city is looking to install the cameras. Here's why they can't agree.
And as always, we're keeping you up to date on the latest COVID-19 data in the county. Here are today's numbers.
-Thomas Hartwell, senior reporter
SUBSCRIBE PITCH/DONATE PITCH HERE and Pitch to other newsletters or how to manage your newsletter settings.
If you have a news tip or have questions about our newsletter, email mdjnews@mdjonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.