An east Cobb man has been arrested in what police describe as a drug deal that ended with a victim being shot in the chest.
Police said Thomas Wilson, 21, of east Cobb, sold two brown bottles of codeine to the victim for $300 along with another suspect on the evening of May 9. Codeine is a prescription opioid used for treating pain and cough but can become addictive.
The deal took place in the Oak Creek Estates neighborhood in the Sandy Plains area of east Cobb, north of where Post Oak Tritt Road hits Sandy Plains Road.
After the transaction, the two suspects pulled a weapon and demanded the drugs back. The victim attempted to leave in his vehicle, but the other suspect fired, hitting the victim in his chest, according to the warrant.
Police arrested Wilson on Tuesday at a home in Oak Creek Estates, which was listed on his booking sheet as his home address.
Wilson faces charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery, both felonies. He is being held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bail.
