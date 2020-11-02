A wreck occurred Monday afternoon on the entrance ramp to Interstate 75 southbound from South Marietta Parkway, Marietta police reported. A long tractor-trailer truck turned over on its side and blocked the entrance ramp. Drivers are urged to avoid the area for 20 minutes, police said.
Return for updates.
