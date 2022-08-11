Tuesday, Aug. 2
Sheriff’s Office
Walter Brown of Austell, fugitive.
Smyrna
Gabriel Joseph Urrego of Marietta, aggravated child molestation.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Cobb County
Tevin Dupree Moore of Atlanta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; possession; two counts of possession firearm felon Georgia; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; driving — fleeing or attempting to elude misdemeanor; methods of turning at intersections; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Quenton Millines of Atlanta, two counts of card theft — obtain financial transaction; driving — failure to maintain lane; three counts of identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person; and six counts of identity fraud, fictitious information.
Daniel Dean Crisler of Marietta, driving — no proof of insurance; and possession.
Christopher Leon Sexion of Marietta, battery — family violence; burglary — home invasion — first degree; and criminal damage — second degree.
Durante Marquis Murphy of Jonesboro, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; possession of firearm during the commission of a crime; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Taylor Samir Scott of Atlanta, criminal damage — second degree.
Matthew Edwards of Powder Springs, possession of methamphetamine.
Justine Anne Ketterer of Winston, possession.
Darrell L. Tolbert of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Kendra Evette Franklin of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — less than $500; and possession of amphetamine.
Jamari Jajuan Moore of Lithonia, theft by taking — greater than $1,500; and RICO — conspire or endeavor.
Chaz Jovaughn Samuel of Loganville, theft by taking — greater than $1,500; and RICO — conspire or endeavor.
Troy Jones of Powder Springs, child molestation felony.
Scott Stuart Anderson of Moultrie, driving — headlights required; and possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Fortner of Acworth, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; and driving — failure to maintain lane.
Kennesaw
Nathaniel David Jenkins of Smyrna, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
Deontai Christon of Atlanta, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime; and possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce.
Antroine Mar-Reese Evans of Cincinnati, Ohio, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
Joshua Emmanuel Nash of Cincinnati, Ohio, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
Marietta
David White of Marietta, driving — traffic control device; driving — expired tag; removing or affixing a license plate for the purpose of concealing identity of vehicle; driving — fleeing or attempting to elude — misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine.
Horace Jenkin of Atlanta, aggravated assault — intent to murder; simple battery harm; and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
Alexa Nicole Hicks of Butner, North Carolina, bail/bond jumping on felony.
Mikhael Williams of Marietta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Smyrna
Steven De Santiago Hernandez of Smyrna, driving — too fast for conditions; two counts of possession; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance.
Guadalupe Arreola of Smyrna, two counts of possession; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance.
Pauline Marie Bush of Grayson, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concering a person.
Elijah Rashod Miller of Atlanta, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Acworth
Brian Christopher Holmes of Acworth, possession firearm felon Georgia.
Jamel Calvin Grant of Jonesboro, aggravated assault strangulation; and battery — visible harm.
Austell
John Virgil Bail of Mableton, driving — expired tag; and possession of methamphetamine.
Cobb County
Danny Caquias Madera of Atlanta, possession of methamphetamine.
Randy Tiggs of Marietta, possession firearm felon Georgia; possession; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and driving a vehicle without current license plate.
Jaquan Nashiem Rivers of Atlanta, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person; and misc. possession of dangerous drug.
Christopher Lee Zapata of Helena, Alabama, possession firearm felon Georgia; and misc. possession of dangerous drug.
Adrian Sebastian Gonzalez of Acworth, possession; intent to distribute; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Christine Marie Harris of Bainbridge, theft by conversion — greater than $1,500.
Jeremiah Tavion Decosey of Smyrna, armed robbery weapon; and hijacking a motor vehicle.
Marietta
Horace Jenkins of Atlanta, kidnapping — kidnap.
Eric Thomas Lee of Marietta, criminal trespass remain; and criminal damage — second degree.
Victor Rendon Martinez of Austell, three counts of child molestation felony.
John Fitzrobert Webb of Marietta, possession of cocaine.
Sheriff’s Office
Randy Johnekins of Powder Springs, intent to distribute cocaine; and possession.
Keith Wilson of Powder Springs, possession of firearm felon Georgia.
Keelin Wilson of Powder Springs, possession of cocaine.
Talmul Magic Parker of Forest Park, computer forgery; and computer theft.
Friday, Aug. 5
Cobb County
Danny Caquias Madera of Atlanta, possession of methamphetamine.
Christine Marie Harris of Bainbridge, theft by conversion — greater than $1,500.
Edward Handible Haverty of Marietta, intent to distribute; and drugs original container — misdemeanor.
Lisa Michelle Marquez of Kennesaw, driving — no seatbelt; and possession of methamphetamine.
Dontray West of Atlanta, driving — expired tag; and possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce.
Keegan Blaine Mabry of Calhoun, driving — no insurance; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; possession firearm felon Georgia; and possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce.
Andrew Mansfield of Cartersville, possession of methamphetamine; and driving — improper lane change/no signal.
Dakari Isaiah Sanders of Smyrna, fugitive.
Alana Ashaunti Watson of Marietta, armed robbery weapon; aggravated assault — intent to rob; and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
Patrick Jadarrell Cantrell of Smyrna, armed robbery weapon; and hijacking a motor vehicle.
Jayquan McClease of Austell, theft by deception — less than $1,500; and forgery — first degree.
Aiden Ward LaMarca of Kennesaw, possession.
Brandon Dickerson of Dallas, possession of heroin.
Malachi Deontai Rhodes of Marietta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Maaz Mohammed Shogar of Erie, Pennsylvania, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Maurice Xavier Williams of Austell, carrying weapons within school safety zone; and loiter/prowl — failure to check in at school.
Paul Turner of Austell, carrying weapons within school safety zone; and loiter/prowl — failure to check in at school.
Anthony Rowland of Atlanta, card theft — obtain financial transaction; and manufacturing, selling or distributing false ID documents.
Brian Harris of Atlanta, possession; and card fraud — financial transaction.
Poul Isidro of Kennesaw, fugitive.
Kennesaw
Brandon Sagal Heang of Kennesaw, driving — defective brake light; and possession.
Roger Soloman Ingram of Kennesaw, possession.
Antoine Keith Sims of Lawrenceville, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; criminal trespass unlawful purpose; and intent to distribute.
Stephan Christopher Fountain of Woodstock, robbery intimidation.
Marietta
Logan Thomas Pope of Morrow, criminal damage — second degree.
Jeremy Earl Hodge of Marietta, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; possession of methamphetamine; loiter prowl; terroristic threats — misdemeanor; and simple assault fear.
Christian Perez of Kennesaw, possession of methamphetamine; driving — failure to maintain lane; and methods of turning at intersections.
Sheriff’s Office
Equilius Nevik Bolton of Jackson, Tennessee, fugitive.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Acworth
Christopher Carlson of Acworth, driving — operating vehicle with no license plate or decal; driving — no seatbelt; driving — fleeing or attempting to elude — misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine.
Cobb County
Jevon Sims of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; and possession of firearm/knife during the commission of a crime.
Andrew Alan Miller of Marietta, possession.
Kevin Andrew Dressler of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Todd Woody of Acworth, criminal trespass damage; simple assault fear; and terroristic threats.
Robin Craig Reece of Acworth, terroristic threats.
Kenneth Xavier Jeffries of Atlanta, driving while license is suspended or revoked — felony; possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; posession of firearm/knife during the commission of a crime; and driving — super speeder.
Avery Carlysle Anderson of Norcross, possession of methamphetamine; and possession of firearm/knife — during the commission of a felony — intent to distribute.
Gregory Lamont Bond of McDonough, possession of cocaine.
Ty’Kheem De’sean Richardson of Kennesaw, trafficking methamphetamine; possession firearm felon Georgia; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; and possession of heroin.
Steven O’Nally Merenu of Lithonia, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Latrista Brown of Marietta, criminal trespass unlawful purpose; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; criminal interference with government property; and giving false name/date of birth.
Russell Scott Haggstromm of Acworth, possession.
Marietta
Jessica Blomquist of Canton, intent to distribute cocaine; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and driving — no distraction.
Samson Battle of Cartersville, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; and possession.
Martez Smith of Marietta, possession of cocaine.
Lakeshia Nicole Ferguson of Marietta, simple battery — family violence; and obstruction felony.
Smyrna
Samentha Dubreus of Atlanta, harassing communications; terroristic threats; and stalking — misdemeanor.
