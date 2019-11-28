The names and charges below are from Cobb arrest warrants, and are public records. A warrant is merely an accusation of a crime, and accused people are innocent until proven guilty.
Monday, Nov. 18
Powder Springs
Adxavier D. Jean-Baptiste of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; driving — speeding; and driving without a valid license.
Meagan Golt of Temple, possession of heroin.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Cobb County
Julie Ann Bitter of Kennesaw, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Ryan Louis Mioduski of Marietta, driving — speeding; driving — improper turn/no signal; driving — duty upon striking fixtures upon highway; driving — suspended registration; driving — no insurance; driving — suspended license; and false statements/writings, concealment of facts.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Dixon Torres of Stockbridge, offense of transferring firearm/gun to individual other than actual buyer; and street gang terrorism and prevention — criminal gang activity prohibited.
Eric Xavier Claros of Locust Grove, offense of transferring firearm/gun to individual other than actual buyer; and street gang terrorism and prevention — criminal gang activity prohibited.
Kennesaw
James Perry of Acworth, criminal interference with government property; and burglary — second degree.
Hailey Alexis House of Austell, forgery — first degree.
Fahein Lanier Wallace of Austell, forgery — first degree; identity theft fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person; two counts of card fraud — financial transaction; three counts of attempt — financial transaction card fraud; and theft by taking — less than $1,500.
Tariq James Morrow of Forest Park, theft by taking — less than $1,500; and two counts of attempt — financial transaction card fraud.
Tamajhi Juwan Jones of Austell, theft by taking — less than $1,500; three counts of attempt — financial transaction card fraud; two counts of card fraud — financial transaction; and forgery — first degree.
Zedric Clayton Cross of Mableton, fugitive.
Marietta
Brian O’Neil Williams of Marietta, rape; child molestation; and two counts of aggravated child molestation.
Miguel McBride of Acworth, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Derrick Reynolds of Acworth, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Josiah Henry of Kennesaw, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Elijah Hinson of Acworth, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
John Webb of Marietta, robbery intimidation.
Powder Springs
Jeson Lamar Albert of Powder Springs, disorderly conduct — property; criminal damage — second degree; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Smyrna
Kiara Kaia Brown of Hiram, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; and driving — suspended license.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Acworth
Sean Patrick Lawrence of Kennesaw, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; intent to distribute cocaine; intent to distribute amphetamine; intent to distribute marijuana felony; possession of firearm/knife — during the commission of a felony — intent to distribute; and possession firearm felon Georgia.
Jessica Crisp Hyde of Robbinsville, North Carolina, giving false name/date of birth; possession of amphetamine; possession of cocaine; possession of diazepam; and drugs original container — misdemeanor.
Austell
Maryon Kamille Cutts of Powder Springs, false statements/writings, concealment of facts.
Sheryl Davenport of Austell, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Cobb County
Darius Deonte Montford of Austell, aggravated assault weapon; reckless conduct; criminal damage — second degree; and simple battery harm.
Austin Gabriel Scott of Mableton, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Braeden Stash Kuykendall of Fort Smith, Arkansas, possession of cocaine.
Misti D. Mercer of Marietta, possession of cocaine.
Rachel Michuki of Kennesaw, DUI — alcohol; driving — serious injury by vehicle; driving — failure to yield; and bribery.
Chad Justin Swint of Villa Rica, three counts of theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Christopher Eric Swint of Villa Rica, two counts of theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Cordarell Leon Senatus of Hollywood, Florida, theft by taking — less than $1,500; and card theft — obtain financial transaction.
Jairo Naviz Polanco of Opa Locka, Florida, two counts of identify theft fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person; and three counts of card fraud — financial transaction.
Carlos Alberto Remice of Douglasville, exploit a disabled or elderly person or healthcare shelter; simple assault fear; and disorderly conduct — person.
Kennesaw
Crystal Boone of Acworth, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Marietta
Billy Scott Christian of Marietta, sale of marijuana; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance.
Nicolas Heath Camlin of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine; drugs original container — misdemeanor; and two counts of possession.
Sabra Nicole Lively of Atlanta, possession of heroin; and reckless conduct.
Anthony Lane of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, theft by bringing stolen property into this state — greater than $1,500.
Sheriff’s Office
Emily Nicole Thomas of Kennesaw, possession of methamphetamine; and possession.
Paul Rubin of Acworth, fugitive.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Cobb County
Juana Sanchez-Puga of Marietta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Jose Sanchez Palacio of Marietta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Adriana Sanchez-Puga of Marietta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Robert Lee Ray of Austell, battery — family violence; cruelty to children — third degree intentionally; and stalking aggravated.
Lucas Gedle of Marietta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Dilpreet Dulay of Marietta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Brian Raymond Brown-Tate of Lithia Springs, rape statutory; and pimping — misdemeanor.
Santonio N. Parker of Mableton, possession firearm felon Georgia; and possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun — first offense.
Kennesaw
Yasmeen Amal Moutassim of Marietta, terroristic threats.
Marietta
Kelvin J. Vazquez of Memphis, Tennessee, out of state bail jumping — felony.
Kirby David Goodwin of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, fugitive.
Chad LaPorte of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine.
Powder Springs
Kenneth Lamar Sanders of Mableton, possession of methamphetamine; and driving — suspended license.
Victor Leroy Mitchell of Palmetto, two counts of possession of methamphetamine; possession; and crossing guardlines, inmate possession of controlled substance, weapons or marijuana.
Ethan Scott Griffin of Smyrna, possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine; and possession.
Christopher G. Laurens of Smyrna, two counts of possession.
Michael Scott Loden of Smyrna, possession of heroin; and possession.
Friday, Nov. 22
Cobb County
Datravious Laquize Middlebrooks of Marietta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; and driving without a valid license.
Elizabeth Anne Bulfin of Acworth, possession of methamphetamine.
Shalini A. Manzanares of Douglasville, three counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; and two counts of card theft — obtain financial transaction.
Thomas Freeman Miller of Jonesboro, four counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; two counts of card theft — obtain financial transaction; and theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Bryan Aaron Nelson of Blairsville, rape.
Belinda Lee Pomales of Morganton, RICO — acquire or maintain.
Robert Andre Bryant of Smyrna, carrying weapons within school safety zone.
Jonathan Gonzalez of Smyrna, carrying weapons within school safety zone.
Jesse Santana of Mableton, carrying weapons within school safety zone.
Kusimba-Andrew Mukasa Mango of Smyrna, carrying weapons within school safety zone.
Arturo Vargas-Morales of Forest Park, terroristic threats; discharge weapon near street; simple battery harm; theft by taking — less than $1,500; burglary — first degree; and giving false name/date of birth.
Julian Pittman of Atlanta, possession of cocaine.
Kennesaw
Aim Hussein Ibrahim of Kennesaw, possession; and theft by receiving retain — less than $1,500.
Marietta
Kevin Gerard Ancrum of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500; theft by shoplifting subsequent offenses; possession of cocaine; and forgery — manufacturing, selling, distributing false identification document.
Lakeitha Boutire of Marietta, burglary — second degree; and criminal trespass enter notice.
Shykela Rene Riley of Racine, Wisconsin, out of state bail jumping — felony.
Leslie Ann Robinson of Smyrna, aggravated assault article; and simple battery harm.
Smyrna
Ryan Thomas of Athens, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; and driving without a valid license.
